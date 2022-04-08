Skip to main content

Former Oregon WR Devon Allen Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

The two-time Olympian and three-time national champion hurdler has made his NFL dreams come true.

Another world-class athlete produced in Eugene is headed to the NFL.

Former Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen has signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The three-year deal comes just one week after Allen returned to Eugene to work out at Oregon's Pro Day.

Allen, 27, had an impressive showing at the Pro Day, roughly six to eight weeks after beginning to run routes again. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, comfortably the fastest time of the 11 participants. He also recorded a 34.5-inch vertical jump and a 7.23 3-cone drill.

devon-allen-oregon-pro-day

Devon Allen at Oregon's Pro Day on April 1, 2022.

Allen last played competitive football in 2016 at the tail end of his four-year career at Oregon. The Phoenix, Ariz. native caught 54 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns during his time as a Duck. Most of those statistics came during the 2014 season before a season-ending knee injury on the opening kickoff of the Rose Bowl Game against Florida State. 

He suffered another season-ending knee injury in 2016 against Nebraska, which ended up being his final game as an Oregon football player. 

devon-allen-oregon-touchdown

Devon Allen catches a four-yard touchdown in the 2014 Pac-12 Championship Game.

Since 2016, Allen has been a professional track and field athlete, specializing in the 110-meter hurdles. He's won three national championships (2014, 2016, 2018) and has qualified for two Olympic Games. He placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and fourth in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Allen said following his Pro Day performance that he has remained in great shape physically but he needs to work on "slowing down," since he has run full speed for the past half decade.

devon-allen-olympic-trials

Devon Allen reacts after winning the men's 110m hurdles in the 2016 U.S. Olympic track and field team trials.

He said the goal right now is to compete at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in June and the World Athletics Championships in July, putting football "on the backburner for now." Now that Allen is signed to a contract, he will begin training camp with the Eagles once the Worlds have completed in July.

