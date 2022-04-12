Nyara Sabally Selected Fifth Overall by New York Liberty in 2022 WNBA Draft

Sabally heads to the WNBA after overcoming multiple serious knee injuries and putting together a strong two year-career at Oregon.

Former Oregon forward Nyara Sabally has been selected with the fifth pick in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty.

Sabally is the 12th Oregon Duck to be selected in the WNBA Draft, including the fifth in the last four years. She becomes the second Sabally in the WNBA draft with her older sister Satou, who was selected second overall in the 2020 draft by the Dallas Wings.

Satou was selected second to Sabrina Ionescu, who will be Nyara's new teammate in New York. The two never played together on the court in Eugene but will get a chance to lead the Liberty in the WNBA.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nyara Sabally backs down in the post.

The Berlin, Germany native arrived in Eugene in 2019 but wasn't able to compete right away after suffering a knee injury in international play. Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Sabally once again suffered a serious knee injury and missed another season.

Once the 6-foot-5 forward stepped on the floor, she was a force for Kelly Graves and the Ducks. In her debut season, Sabally averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories. She was clutch for Oregon during their Sweet 16 run, averaging 15.3 points on an incredible 61.8% from the field.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nyara Sabally chases down a loose ball.

Sabally earned All-Pac-12 honors for her efforts in 2020-21, but her first season on the court saw her barely scratch her potential.

In the 2021-22 season, Sabally improved nearly across the board, posting 15.4 points, 7.8 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 24 games. She put up a career-high 31 points in her final collegiate game, a loss to Belmont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nyara Sabally is honored on senior night.

She declared for the draft on March 28, achieving what she called a "lifelong dream." Now, she'll get a chance to help Ionescu and the New York Liberty earn their first winning season since 2017, representing the University of Oregon along the way.

