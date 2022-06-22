Ionescu is an All-Star for the first time in her career.

Sabrina Ionescu is reaping the rewards of her first fully healthy season in the WNBA. She's been named a starter in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, her first All-Star selection of her career.

Ionescu, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft from Oregon, is enjoying the best season of her career in year three. She is averaging 16.7 points (team-high and 10th in WNBA), 6.1 assists, (team high and fourth in WNBA), and 6.4 rebounds per game, which leads all WNBA guards.

The New York Liberty star has scored at least 20 points on seven different occasions through her team's first 16 games, including a four-game stretch where she averaged 26.0 points per contest. She has topped 30 points twice this year as well.

Ionescu rewrote WNBA record books on June 12 against the Chicago Sky when she logged her second career triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. She became the fourth player in league history with multiple triple-doubles, becoming the youngest to ever do it as well.

Ionescu is the second Oregon Duck alumni to be named a WNBA All-Star. Former teammate and current Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally was an All-Star last season, but Ionescu is the first to ever start in the All-Star Game.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Chicago on Sunday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PST on ABC. Fellow All-Stars and co-captains Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and Sylvia Fowles will choose their rosters on July 2.

