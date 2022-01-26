Team Always Us to 'Run it Back' at TBT This Summer

Team Always Us to Return to TBT This Summer
Team Always Us, the team consisting of Oregon men's basketball alumni, will represent the Ducks once again in The Basketball Tournament this summer.
The tournament, which was founded in 2014, will begin July 16 and run through August 2 with the championship game held in Dayton, Ohio. The full schedule will be released once the full 64-team bracket is filled.
Team Always Us earned an auto bid into this year's tournament thanks to their first-round win last season. All 32 teams who won their first game received an auto bid. Former Oregon men's basketball student manager Robbie Ellis will serve as the team's general manager for the second consecutive season.
Team Always Us debuted last summer and won one game in the tournament as a four seed before falling in the second round. Last year's roster consisted of former Ducks like Dwayne Benjamin, Johnathan Loyd, Elijah Brown, Tajuan Porter, Bryce Taylor, Mike Moser, among others and was coached by former assistant coach Josh Jamieson.
The team made some noise in its opener last year, using a Benjamin game-winning putback dunk to seal the win against the Peoria All-Stars in the first round.
READ MORE: Team Always Us Eliminated in Second Round of TBT
Following the team's loss in the second round, Benjamin hinted at a return in 2022, saying "this will not be the last time" in a post on Instagram. Team Always Us will look to claim the $1 million prize that was most recently won by Boeheim's Army — a team made up of Syracuse alumni.
