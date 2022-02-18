Where Oregon Ducks Landed on PFF's Top 101 NFL Players of 2021 Season

Three former Ducks, all drafted within the past two years, were featured on the list.

The Oregon Ducks were well-represented in Pro Football Focus' "PFF 101," highlighting the top 101 players in the NFL in the 2021 season. Three Ducks — Justin Herbert, Jevon Holland, and Penei Sewell — earned a spot on the list.

QB Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 2021 STATS: 65.9% Completion, 5,014 Yards, 38 TD, 15 INT, 90.3 PFF Grade

Herbert, ranked 25th on the PFF 101, followed up a Rookie of the Year debut season with arguably the greatest season statistically for a quarterback in Chargers history. He set single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns, becoming the third-youngest quarterback in NFL history to record 5,000 passing yards.

Herbert was the fifth-ranked quarterback on the PFF 101 after finishing the 2020 season 91st overall on the list.

Evaluation from PFF:

"Justin Herbert’s rookie year was incredible, but it was also built on the back of elite play in volatile areas and had regression written all over it. To see him take a leap in Year 2 and back that play up with vast improvements almost across the board suggests he will be a special quarterback going forward. Herbert posted a PFF grade above 90.0 in 2021 and had one of the most phenomenal performances of any player all season when he fought tooth and nail to try and keep the Chargers in a playoff position in the final game of the regular season."

S Jevon Holland - Miami Dolphins

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 STATS: 69 Tackles (48 Solo), 2 INT, 2.5 Sacks, 10 PD, 3 TFL, 84.7 PFF Grade

Holland, ranked 61st on the PFF 101, was the first safety selected in the 2021 draft and finished his rookie season as the fifth-ranked safety and fifth-ranked rookie on the list. After playing sparingly early in the season, he played a big role in the Dolphins' late-season turnaround that saw them win eight of their final nine games after starting 1-8.

Evaluation from PFF:

"One of the most impressive and surprising rookie standouts, Holland was outstanding for Miami after being drafted early in the second round. He lined up all over the field and was deployed in a variety of ways, earning at least above-average PFF grades in every facet of play, including on the blitz. Holland registered 16 pressures from 65 pass-rushing snaps and was a major part of the game plan that shut down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ offense."

OT Penei Sewell - Detroit Lions

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK 2021 STATS: 990 Snaps, 5 Sacks Allowed, 11 Penalties, 82.4 PFF Grade

Sewell, ranked 66th on the PFF 101, began the season projected as a right tackle but bounced between right tackle and left tackle throughout the season. He struggled to find his footing, but with time, he showed signs of being one of the most dominant tackles in football.

He finishes his rookie season as the 12th-ranked offensive tackle and the sixth-ranked rookie on the PFF 101.

Evaluation from PFF:

"The offseason debate was whether the Bengals should draft Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell with their first-round pick, and as good as Chase was in his debut season, Sewell was also very impressive. Asked to play both left and right tackle during the season, Sewell earned an 84.5 run-blocking grade and surrendered 35 pressures in total. He had some poor games but offset them with dominant ones at a position that typically takes time to adjust to in the NFL."

