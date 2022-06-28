Bowens was part of a big group of top recruits in Eugene last weekend.

Four-star defensive end prospect Johnny Bowens is back on the market. On Monday he took to Twitter to announce that he had de-committed from Texas A&M and was re-opening his recruitment.

"I will forever be grateful for the relationships I built with the coaching staff and members within the program," Bowens wrote in his post. "I hope Texas A&M fans understand!"

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound stud from Judson (Converse, Tex.) High School is turning down a chance to play for his home state Texas A&M Aggies, at least for the time being. Bowens was recruited to Texas A&M by defensive ends coach Terry Price and originally committed to the Aggies on Christmas Day last year.

Price is responsible for some of the biggest commitments in Aggie history, including two-time NFL Champion Von Miller and class of 2022 gem Lebbeus Overton; who Oregon took a swing at after hiring Dan Lanning.

2023 DL Johnny Bowens Johnny Bowens on Twitter (@D1Bowens) Johnny Bowens repping the O on his recent visit to Eugene.

The news of Bowens' de-commitment is sure to get Ducks fans excited. Bowens was just in Eugene this past weekend along with an absolutely loaded list of top prospects in the 2023 class, such as five-star defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei and Jayden Wayne.

Bowens backing off his pledge after an exceptional visit to Oregon seems too good to be a coincidence. The Ducks also closed out a strong month on the recruiting trail, landing Collin Gill and Tyler Turner just before the dead period began.

Along with getting the big names on campus for a visit, five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore recently received a "Crystal Ball" predicting he would commit to the Ducks.

It's clear that things are heating up on the recruiting trail, but Oregon has just one defensive line prospect in the fold for 2023 in Utah's Tevita Pome'e.

Oregon has been taking big swings at the nation's best pass-rushing prospects in Uiagalelei and Wayne. With Bowens back in play, Oregon has plenty of options to fill the huge shoes of Kayvon Thibodeaux and eventually Brandon Dorlus after this upcoming season.

