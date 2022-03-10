Matt Powledge and Dan Lanning have made it a priority for the Ducks to get back into the talent-rich state of Texas.

Oregon recruiting classes for years to come are sure to have a national flavor, as Dan Lanning and his coaching staff search far and wide for the next great Ducks.

One player they've keyed in on for 2023 is Cy Woods (Cypress, Tex.) High School defensive end Terrance Green. He took some time to speak with Ducks Digest about where things stand in his recruitment following an offer from the Ducks last month.

"Getting Oregon meant a lot," Green said when replaying the moments following the offer. "Growing up as a little kid you vision things like this. Watching the Ducks, De'Anthony Thomas was one of their most electric players and it’s always been one of my dreams schools."

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman was on the phone with the coaching staff on Tuesday and is already building a relationship with the new leaders of the Oregon program.

"Me and Coach T (Tony Tuioti), we talk all the time," he said. "This was our second FaceTime call of the week and we just talk about life, family--just really trying to build that relationship."

Tuioti isn't the only coach he's gotten to know in recent weeks, and the vibe of the relationship with Oregon is relaxed, a welcome development as he continues to gain traction on the recruiting trail with new offers from Yale, Indiana and Missouri.

"I got to talk to Coach Dan Lanning, he’s a great guy. Coach Powledge the new Co-Defensive Coordinator. Real genuine conversations no pressure or anything. We just talk about day-to-day life."

The Texan defender still hasn't gotten out to campus, but even so, he has a good idea of what makes Oregon special.

Terrance Green 2023 defensive end Terrance Green in action during his junior season.

"Their environment. The history of Oregon and the program they’ve built," Green told Ducks Digest. "Also the connections they have, especially with NIL playing a big role now for us athletes.

"They have great connects like Phil Knight with Nike. The facility, they have a great facility. The people who run the whole program and the coaches."

Speaking of visits, he plans on making his way out west in the near future. The conversations he's had with the program already appear to be increasing the likelihood of another trip beyond that.

"I’ll be in Oregon April 2 for an unofficial. Definitely gonna get with the coaches and try to set up an official visit. Pretty sure I'm gonna do it, just want to get out there for the first time and meet he coaches. They’re really good guys, already feel like family."

From the sound of it, getting out to Eugene is something Green has dreamt of for a long time.

"When I get to visit it's gonna be one I never forget."

Aside from his Oregon trip, the three-star prospect (.8789 per 247Sports Composite) expects to be very busy on the recruiting trail taking visits.

"March I know I’m going to USC on the 26th and on the 19th I’m trying to get to the Missouri Spring Game if I don't have anything interfering with that," he said of his travel itinerary. "Baylor on the 24th maybe. I'm still trying to work it out with Kansas and Kansas State."

As his recruitment continues to pick up steam, Green has a fluid group of top schools in mind with where things stand.

"Right now Oklahoma State, Oregon and USC," he said. "I like Colorado, on April 9 I'm gonna try to be in Colorado. Texas Tech, Missouri as well--they’ve been on me heavy too. Washington is also another school I may be visiting in April, they’ve been in contact with me and my family."

With 21 offers under his belt, Green is starting to mull over a decision timeline.

"Probably whenever the time feels right," he said of making his decision. "I was shooting for maybe early signing day in December. Probably December so after the season I maybe have time to visit more schools and get a feel for everywhere."

As he gets out to more schools he has a sense for what boxes his future home needs to check, and Oregon definitely fits the criteria.

"A place where I can continue to develop mentally and physically and continue my education at a high level. I want to major in business, a great business program and also with the connections that Oregon has is also great. I do want to be in entrepreneurship. When football ends it's great to have that."

