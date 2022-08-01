Skip to main content

2023 Edge Rusher Colton Vasek Announces College Commitment

Vasek established himself as one of the premier talents in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Edge rusher Colton Vasek has committed to Oklahoma. He announced his commitment on social media Monday afternoon. 

Vasek chose the Sooners from a final five released in early June that also included the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Clemson Tigers.

He took his official visit to Oregon on June 16 in what was a jam-packed month of elite recruits on campus in Eugene. Vasek made a name for himself as one of the premier edge rushers in the country, a major position of need for Oregon in 2023.

Vasek also took official visits to each of his other finalists before coming to a decision. 

This is a significant recruiting win for Brent Venables and his staff not only because of his talent, but his father Brian Vasek played at Texas from 1991-1995, making the win over their longtime rivals that much more meaningful.

Oregon has one edge rusher committed in 2023 in Sheldon's Teitum Tuioti, the son of Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Looking elsewhere on the recruiting trail, Oregon is still in the running for other elite recruits along the front seven like DL Terrance Green, LB Blake Nichelson, DL David Hicks, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, DL A'Mauri Washington and DL My'Keil Gardner.

