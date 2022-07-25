Skip to main content

Micah Bañuelos Announces College Commitment

One of the top offensive lineman in the Pacific Northwest is now off the board.
2023 offensive lineman Micah Bañuelos has announced his commitment to the USC. He chose the Trojans from a final three of USC, Oregon and Texas A&M. He announced his commitment on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

This was a bit of a shocker, as it looked like the Ducks had a lot of the momentum in the weeks leading up to this decision, especially after getting the last official visit. But recruiting isn't a perfect science and upsets like these aren't uncommon.

Bañuelos is the second offensive line commit in the Trojans' 2023 class along with offensive tackle Tobias Raymond from Ventura, Calif. USC's class is ranked No. 13 in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12 according to the 247Sports rankings.

Offensive line is a position of need for Oregon this cycle with a majority of this year's starting line expected to depart after the 2022 season. 

With Bañuelos off the board, other names to monitor on the offensive line include Miles McVay, who's set a commitment date of August 11, Logan Reichert (Kansas City, Mo), Alani Noa (Sacramento, CA), Spencer Fano (Provo, UT), Bryce Boulton (Palm Desert, CA) and Samson Okunlola (Braintree, MA). 

*WATCH MICAH BAÑUELOS HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

