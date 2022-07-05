Skip to main content

2023 Quarterback Avery Johnson Announces College Commitment

The number one recruit in Kansas has decided on his new home.

2023 four-star quarterback Avery Johnson has committed to Kansas State. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ and chose the Wildcats over Oregon and Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 and 170 pound dual-threat quarterback from Maize, Kansas, will stay home by committing to Kansas State. Kansas State now has the first and fourth-best 2023 recruits in the state of Kansas on their squad. 

Johnson is ranked as the top recruit in Kansas, and running back Dylan Edwards is ranked fourth in the state and recently committed to the Wildcats last month.

2023 QB Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson Elite 11

Avery Johnson was an Elite 11 finalist as one of the top passers in the country.

While Johnson's commitment is a huge win for K-State, it means his other two suitors, Oregon and Washington must look elsewhere for a 2023 quarterback. For the latter, Johnson's commitment is nothing to worry about.

The Huskies have been busy on the recruiting trail lately, and their efforts paid off when three-star QB Lincoln Kienholz committed to the Huskies in late June. Kienholz is the top-ranked 2023 recruit in South Dakota, so the Huskies will not be too hurt by Johnson's decision to stay in Kansas.

Oregon, on the other hand, now sees their quarterback options quickly diminishing for the 2023 class.

2023 QB Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson Oregon Visit

Avery Johnson poses during his official visit to Eugene.

First, the Ducks missed out on four-star Jaden Rashada as Mario Cristobal lured him to Miami. Rashada and Johnson were both in Southern California last weekend competing against the nation's best in the Elite 11 Tournament.

With Johnson off the board, it's looking more and more like Detroit's Dante Moore is Oregon's best and potentially final chance to get an elite signal caller for 2023.

Fortunately for the Ducks, they've picked up some serious momentum in that recruitment after hosting him for an unofficial visit in Eugene just before the dead period, his third trip to Oregon under the new coaching staff.

