Oregon has put themselves in a great spot with one of the fastest-rising recruits in the country, one that's poised to heat up in the coming months.

Over the weekend Oregon hosted Dante Dowdell, a 2023 running back from Picayune (Miss.) Memorial High School.

The trip spanned multiple days, and new running backs coach Carlos Locklyn played a pivotal role for Oregon.

"I really like Coach (Carlos) Locklyn," Dodwell said. "He's from the state Alabama, so he likes the down south kids. I think if I go up there I'll really be embraced there. I like the head coach too, I like hospitality they showed."

For Dowdell, his relationship with Locklyn, although fairly recent in nature, feels as if it's one that's been longstanding.

"We were talking to each other like we already knew each other. We just hit it off."

The trip gave him the opportunity to see Oregon's facilities and take in spring practice among other things, but one part of the visit stood out most.

"I liked sitting in the king chair," he told Ducks Digest. "It almost made me feel like I was Derrick Henry."

During his first trip to Eugene, the talented back gained a better grasp of Oregon's vision for him in their offense.

"They probably envision me as an every-down back," Dowdell said. "They also have a back up there that I think they're looking at us to possibly have a duo."

Dowdell was speaking of Noah Whittington, the Western Kentucky transfer that joined the team in Eugene during spring practice.

"They want to play two backs and two different backs that they use two different ways. That's definitely a guy that's probably gonna surprise you."

Outside of the trip, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound bruiser says he hears from the Oregon staff on a daily basis, attention which is well received.

"It feels good. I know a school that actually wants me to come up there really bad. Wants me to come up there as bad a I want to play college football."

A successful visit to Oregon has the Ducks firmly entrenched in Dowdell's top five. Looking ahead, he could go public with the rest of his top schools, whittling down his more than 20 scholarship offers.

"I'll probably start cutting down around summer or before the season," he said.

As for a return trip to Eugene? That's a certainty at this point for one of his five official visits. Now it just becomes a matter of when.

"I don't know, but it will be an official. It'll be my first official visit."

On the recruiting trail Dowdell has a few other visits in mind.

"Arkansas, Florida Gators and Bama."

*WATCH DANTE DOWDELL HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

