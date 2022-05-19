Skip to main content

2023 Running Back Roderick Robinson II Sets Commitment Date

The 2023 four-star running back has been reeling in offers from top schools over the past few weeks.

2023 Lincoln High School (San Diego, Calif.) running back recruit Roderick Robinson II will be announcing his college commitment next Thursday, May 26 according to 247 Sports’ Greg Biggins.

Robinson, who is rated as a four-star prospect and a top-25 recruit in the state of California, was down to six final schools as recently as May 7 and is fresh off an official visit to UCLA last weekend.

But in recent weeks, big schools with impressive recruiting resumes have come calling. Southern powerhouses Georgia and Texas A&M, who both boast top-15 recruiting classes for 2023, were the last two schools added to Robinson’s top eight.

2023 RB Roderick Robinson II

Roderick Robinson

Robinson on a visit to Oregon last summer.

2023 RB Roderick Robinson II

Roderick Robinson

Robinson while playing for Lincoln High School.

2023 Roderick Robinson II

roderick-robinson-tennessee-visit

Robinson while on a visit to Tennessee earlier in May.

But the Ducks could have an advantage over the historically strong schools, and an advantage over Pac-12 schools closer to Robinson’s home in San Diego.

The Ducks are frequent flyers to Lincoln High School, signing four-star cornerbacks Jalil Tucker and Jahlil Florence, who played with Robinson in 2021.

Florence’s commitment was especially big for Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. He shrugged off a hard push from Lincoln Riley and USC to give Oregon a major win in the Trojans’ backyard. Florence has been openly recruiting Robinson over the past few weeks on Twitter.

Another reason to be hopeful about Robinson joining the “Family Reunion” at the O is Oregon’s new Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn. He’s dubbed himself the “Walk On Coach,” but Locklyn has already secured some serious talent for Oregon’s running back room since being hired earlier this year.

Locklyn was crucial in stealing 2022 four-star Jordan James from Georgia. And just last week, he grabbed another huge recruiting win when 2023 four-star Dante Dowdell committed to Oregon over Ole Miss, Tennesse and Arkansas.

Robinson will announce his commitment at 10:00 a.m. PST on May 26 CBS Sports HQ.

