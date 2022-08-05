Things are heating up on the recruiting trail for Oregon after landing commitments from Terrance Green and My'Keil Gardner this week. The Ducks could be closing in on another addition in 2023 with linebacker Jerry Mixon setting a commitment date of August 12.

The five schools in the mix for the talented linebacker out of Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Francisco are Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Oregon and UCLA.

"I waited a long time to figure out which college I wanted to go to," Mixon said of why he's ready to make his commitment. "Visited a lot of campuses and seen a lot of coaches. I just want to choose who I want to play for, get it off my mind."

Standing 6'2" and weighing 228 pounds, Mixon has drawn interest from more than half of the Pac-12 during his recruitment.

He was recently in Eugene for Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp and spoke about what he likes about the Ducks.

"Oregon was my dream school when I was a kid," he said."They have a great background with the coaches coming from Alabama, Georgia all the big name schools. I feel like they'll bring special things to Oregon. You got great players coming in in my class."

The Ducks don't have any true linebackers committed in 2023, but they do have edge rusher Teitum Tuioti in the fold from nearby Sheldon High School. With Noah Sewell and Mase Funa entering their final seasons, Dan Lanning and his staff will need to add some bodies to that linebacker room this cycle.

Other names to watch at linebacker include Blake Nichelson, who recently visited Florida State as well as San Diego standout David Peevy.

