Sacred Heart Cathedral Linebacker Jerry Mixon Sets Commitment Date
Things are heating up on the recruiting trail for Oregon after landing commitments from Terrance Green and My'Keil Gardner this week. The Ducks could be closing in on another addition in 2023 with linebacker Jerry Mixon setting a commitment date of August 12.
The five schools in the mix for the talented linebacker out of Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Francisco are Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Oregon and UCLA.
"I waited a long time to figure out which college I wanted to go to," Mixon said of why he's ready to make his commitment. "Visited a lot of campuses and seen a lot of coaches. I just want to choose who I want to play for, get it off my mind."
Standing 6'2" and weighing 228 pounds, Mixon has drawn interest from more than half of the Pac-12 during his recruitment.
He was recently in Eugene for Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp and spoke about what he likes about the Ducks.
Team Building Resulting in Shared Leadership for Oregon Defense
The Ducks are working together to fill the void created by veteran departures.
Why Oregon Moved Terrell Tilmon From Linebacker to Tight End
Tilmon signed with the Ducks as an edge rusher in 2021.
QUAAACK: My'Keil Gardner Commits to Oregon
The Ducks have added their second defensive lineman this week.
"Oregon was my dream school when I was a kid," he said."They have a great background with the coaches coming from Alabama, Georgia all the big name schools. I feel like they'll bring special things to Oregon. You got great players coming in in my class."
The Ducks don't have any true linebackers committed in 2023, but they do have edge rusher Teitum Tuioti in the fold from nearby Sheldon High School. With Noah Sewell and Mase Funa entering their final seasons, Dan Lanning and his staff will need to add some bodies to that linebacker room this cycle.
Other names to watch at linebacker include Blake Nichelson, who recently visited Florida State as well as San Diego standout David Peevy.
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox