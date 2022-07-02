Skip to main content

Edge Rusher Teitum Tuioti Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Ducks add a local talent and son of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to their 2023 class.

2023 edge rusher Teitum Tuioti has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media Saturday afternoon. 

Tuitoi is the son of new Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. He attends nearby Sheldon High School in Eugene, the same school that produced the Herbert brothers, Justin and Patrick, who's currently playing tight end for the Ducks. He spent the 2021 season at Lincoln Southeast High School in Nebraska when his father coached for the Cornhuskers under Scott Frost and transferred to Sheldon after his father was hired in Eugene.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound edge rusher was recently in Eugene for a visit with the Ducks He's rated a three-star (0.8747) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked The No. 606 prospect nationally, the No. 51 edge rusher, and the No. 2 player in the state of Oregon for 2023.

Tuioti joins defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e in the trenches for the Ducks' 2023 recruiting class. He is the ninth overall commit in the class, which is ranked No. 39 in the country (per 247Sports). 

Looking elsewhere in the 2023 class, Oregon fans are waiting to see where Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) cornerback Caleb Presley will play his college football, with a commitment set for July 5. 

*WATCH TEITUM TUIOTI HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

