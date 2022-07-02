The Ducks add a local talent and son of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to their 2023 class.

2023 edge rusher Teitum Tuioti has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media Saturday afternoon.

Tuitoi is the son of new Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. He attends nearby Sheldon High School in Eugene, the same school that produced the Herbert brothers, Justin and Patrick, who's currently playing tight end for the Ducks. He spent the 2021 season at Lincoln Southeast High School in Nebraska when his father coached for the Cornhuskers under Scott Frost and transferred to Sheldon after his father was hired in Eugene.

RELATED: Micah Bañuelos talks Oregon official visit, top schools

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound edge rusher was recently in Eugene for a visit with the Ducks He's rated a three-star (0.8747) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked The No. 606 prospect nationally, the No. 51 edge rusher, and the No. 2 player in the state of Oregon for 2023.

Tuioti joins defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e in the trenches for the Ducks' 2023 recruiting class. He is the ninth overall commit in the class, which is ranked No. 39 in the country (per 247Sports).

Looking elsewhere in the 2023 class, Oregon fans are waiting to see where Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) cornerback Caleb Presley will play his college football, with a commitment set for July 5.

*WATCH TEITUM TUIOTI HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE