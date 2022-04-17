Another All-American wide receiver is set to play his college ball in the green and yellow.

2023 Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.) High School wide receiver Kyler Kasper has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media.

Kasper chose the Ducks over competing offers from Tennessee and Iowa. He has 27 total reported offers, but announced a top ten in February that consisted of Oregon, Tennessee, Iowa, UCLA, Miami, USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State and Georgia.

Listed at 6'5", 195 pounds Kasper is a dynamic, athletic, big-bodied wideout that is rated a 4-star prospect (0.9447 per 247 Sports Composite) and the No. 3 prospect in Arizona for the class of 2023. He is also committed to play in the Adidas All-American game, which features many of the best high school players in the country.

Kasper most recently took a visit to Tennessee last weekend, but the Ducks had gotten him on campus multiple times, with trips coming in February and March. During one of those trips he got to spend time with cornerback commit Cole Martin, who also plays his high school football in Arizona.

The addition of Kasper is a huge get for Oregon not only because of the sheer talent he possesses on the football field, but also because they land him over Tennessee, who swiped 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava last month. Kasper is the third wide receiver to commit to the Ducks since the hiring of Junior Adams from Washington, along with Chase Cota the UCLA transfer and Justius Lowe, a 2022 prep from Lake Oswego High School.

*WATCH KYLER KASPER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

