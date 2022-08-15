Oregon recruiting is in full swing fresh off the commitment of linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. Earlier this summer the Ducks also landed SI All-American's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Dante Moore.

Now, the staff is already moving on to next year's class, the 2024s, in search of another signal caller. One prospect they've liked so far is Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan quarterback Myles Jackson.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound passer spoke with Ducks Digest about the latest in his recruitment, which also included a recent trip to Eugene.

With 20 reported offers to his name, Jackson is still getting a feel for the schools that have shown interest.

"I'm definitely being patient," he said of his approach. "I want to let this season play out before I make a decision on where I want to go. But right now I'm pretty open. Just texting all the schools, seeing where I wanna go."

In a rapidly changing era of college football, recruitments can get sped up and Jackson is still working on building connections and meeting players.

"It's all definitely moving fast. I feel like for our year it's definitely moving faster than ever before, especially with COVID year. Just taking my recruitment slow but it's really important for me to build a connection with the coaches is really key for me.

"Go out to the university wherever it may be, check it out, talk to the players. I'm big on education. I just wanna go where I'm gonna get the best education and a chance to play ball as early as possible."

While he's taking the process slow, he's about as well-traveled a recruit as you'll find in the country, taking numerous visits throughout the spring and summer.

"Spring I did a lot of traveling. I went to Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennesse, Mississippi State, Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State. Then in the summer I went to USC, UCLA, Stanford, Georgia again, UW (Washington) and Oregon."

With his trip to Oregon coming at the end of July, Jackson has one relationship that's really standing out early.

"I really like Oregon. I have a really strong connection with the offensive coordinator there. I really like what he's got going on," he said. "I'm excited to see what he can do this year coming to Oregon since he's new to Oregon. I really like the connection that we have."

What makes the new Oregon offensive coordinator special?

"He's a young dude but he's also very personable," Jackson said. "He's a guy, whenever I talk to he's just easy to talk to. When I sat in on meetings on my visit, I really like the way he coaches, I like the way he teaches. He makes it fun for the guys which I like. I really like his energy, I'm big on energy."

He shared more on what stood out about his trip to see the Ducks.

"Eugene is a beautiful spot. Obviously the facilities are top in the country and I really like Coach Lanning. I think he's a really good dude. So just going up there recently they made me feel like family which is really big for me. I really like Oregon."

As he makes his way out to schools across the country, Jackson is prioritizing a few aspects in his recruitment.

"I definitely wanna learn and really develop under a coach and under an offense," he said. "I also feel like going into an offense that really translates to the next level is important to me."

While we're in another dead period now, he has a couple trips he'd like to take once things open back up.

"I don't have anything scheduled yet but I definitely wanna get out to Oregon, UW, some local schools, maybe LSU or Georgia, some of the bigger schools I've been in contact with."

The junior quarterback says he speaks most with Oregon, USC, UCLA, LSU, UW, Rutgers, Utah, and BYU among others.

