AJ Pugliano Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Ducks have landed their first commitment in the 2024 class.
2024 North Medford (Ore.) tight end AJ Pugliano has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment Monday morning on social media.

Pugliano was on campus this past weekend to take in Oregon's 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins and it looks like that visit sealed the deal. He chose the Ducks over schools like Arizona, Oregon State and Washington State. 

The 6-foot-3.5, 220-pounder is rated a four-star (0.9193) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him as the No. 220 player nationally, the No. 11 tight end and the No. 2 recruit in Oregon for 2024.

Pugliano is the first commit for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff in 2024. 

Tight end isn't necessarily a position of need for Oregon with Terrance Ferguson, Moliki Matavao, Patrick Herbert and Terrell Tilmon, all eligible to return in 2023, but Cam McCormick is in his final season of college football. 

This is an important commitment for the Ducks because Pugliano is a top in-state recruit with that has clearly has legitimate Power 5 potential. Oregon missed out on the top in-state player in each of the previous two cycles with Westview wide receiver Darrius Clemons going to Michigan and Central Catholic tight end Riley Williams choosing Miami shortly after transferring to IMG in Florida. 

Other 2024 prospects to keep an eye on for Oregon include linebacker Justin Williams, offensive lineman Brandon Baker and quarterback Myles Jackson.

