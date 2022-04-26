5-Star DE Jayden Wayne Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks continue to make progress with one of their top targets in the 2023 class.

Oregon hosted a massive group of high-profile recruits for their annual spring football game over the weekend, the first under new head coach Dan Lanning. One of the top targets on the Ducks' big board is 5-Star (0.9860 on 247 Sports Composite) defensive end Jayden Wayne from Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.)

More than 42,000 fans, including many from out of state, flocked to Autzen to take in our first real taste of Oregon Football under Dan Lanning. Not only the turnout, but the atmosphere around the program, once again left a strong impression on Wayne.

Having already visited Oregon multiple times since Lanning was hired, why did he want to get back to Eugene this weekend?

Jayden Wayne Visits Oregon Jayden Wayne

"So we could see the spring game really, see how the players are used, and the fans really," Wayne told Ducks Digest. "It was crazy they had 42,000 people there just for a spring game. I just thought that was ridiculous."

The attendance from the spring game was among the most for any such game across the country, and it felt like a typical fall Saturday in Eugene.

"It was pretty similar to a real game. That was awesome," he said. "Just the atmosphere is good, it's crazy."

Just as he's built strong relationships with the new staff including Head Coach Dan Lanning and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman has also built a strong connection with one of Oregon's up-and-coming defensive stars, and the chance to see him again was his favorite part of his most recent trip.

"Hanging with Bradyn Swinson," he said. "I just hanged out with him for a bit. He's a funny guy, he has a character to him."

Oregon OLB Braydn Swinson Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Wayne, who has more than 40 reported offers to his name, came away from the weekend with one very clear takeaway.

"Just talked to Dan (Lanning). They want me. They really want me really bad. They want to win. Just really trying to get me to stay here."

Outside of Oregon, the top prospect in Washington has been very active on the recruiting trail, with trips to Alabama, LSU and Georgia all coming in April. He offered up a highlight and what stood out about each trip.

Alabama

"I went to a scrimmage, seeing the defense get after it. Seeing Coach (Coleman) Hutzler for the first time, he's a cool coach. Has a great bond with his players and all that. Met Nick Saban again, so that's a highlight."

LSU

Wayne Poses With LSU DL Maason Smith Jayden Wayne on Instagram (@jaydenwayne18)

"I went to a practice. They're talking about how I have a really high chance of playing there. Coach (Matt) House, talked to him for a little bit, and Coach (Jamar) Cain, talked to Coach (Brian) Kelly. Kicked it with Maason (Smith). They really want me."

Georgia

"I went to the spring game. Met Coach Chid (Chidera Uzo-Diribe) for the first time. Then hung out with Kelee (Ringo) for like the whole trip and watching the defense really. Seeing the scheme they use, seeing the players get after it."

What's next for Wayne is locking in dates for his official visits and announcing another list of top schools. While there's no date for that just yet, he has a solid idea of which schools are positioned well to get those five official visits.

"Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Miami and LSU," he said.

*WATCH JAYDEN WAYNE HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE