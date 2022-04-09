Skip to main content

QUAAACK: 5-Star OL Josh Conerly Commits to Oregon Ducks over USC Trojans

The Ducks just got a whole lot better and won a major recruiting battle over Pac-12 rival USC.

5-star Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) High School offensive lineman Josh Conerly has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Conerly was the highest-rated player remaining in the 2022 class. He chose Oregon over fellow finalists USC, Michigan, Miami, Oklahoma and Washington. 

Conerly's recruitment came to somewhat of a dramatic close, as the 6-foot-5, 283-pound offensive tackle took his official visit to Oregon back in mid March. He followed that up with his final of five official visits to USC.

USC looked to be in a strong position to capitalize, but the Ducks reportedly got Conerly back on campus for a final unofficial visit last weekend. That gave Oregon the final shot to make a strong pitch and impression. 

Josh Conerly Visits Oregon

Josh Conerly Oregon Visit Autzen Stands

It looks like that final visit paid off. 

Conerly becomes the highest-rated commit in Dan Lanning's 2022 recruiting class and he'll join fellow offensive line signees Dave Iuli, Kawika Rogers and Michael Wooten in Eugene, with Wooten already enrolled and practicing with the Ducks in spring football.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

dana-altman-vs-arizona-state
Play
Basketball

Dana Altman Makes Assistant Coach Hire

The Ducks bring in an experienced assistant with plenty of success at every level

Ducks Digest
Oregon Football Helmet
Play
Recruiting

REPORT: Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Enters Transfer Portal

Two offensive linemen have elected to transfer since the start of spring ball

Ducks Digest
devon-allen-oregon-pro-day
Play
Pro Ducks

Devon Allen Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

Allen nets an NFL contract after impressing scouts at Oregon's Pro Day just last week

Ducks Digest

The impact of Conerly's commitment is significant, both from an on the field perspective and as well as off the field on the recruiting trail. On the field, the Adidas All-American gives the Ducks an explosive and incredibly athletic offensive lineman more than capable of earning early playing time under new Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm, who joined Dan Lanning's staff after coaching under Mike Tomlin on the Steelers.

Off the field, he marks the first major victory for Dan Lanning over Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley, who is arguably the most established recruiter in the entire Pac-12 conference. 

He also likely won't be the last.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

dana-altman-vs-arizona-state
Basketball

Dana Altman Makes Assistant Coach Hire

By Dylan Reubenking1 hour ago
Oregon Football Helmet
Recruiting

REPORT: Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking4 hours ago
devon-allen-oregon-pro-day
Pro Ducks

Devon Allen Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

By Dylan Reubenking6 hours ago
tevita-pomee-oregon-visit
Recruiting

QUAACK: 2023 DL Tevita Pome'e Commits to Oregon

By Dylan Reubenking6 hours ago
Dante Dowdell Oregon Throne 1
Recruiting

RB Dante Dowdell Raves About Oregon Visit, Plans to Return

By Max Torres18 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Chanaya Pinto UC Davis
Recruiting

Chanaya Pinto Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking19 hours ago
Devin Carter
Recruiting

Oregon a Top Landing Spot for South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter

By Max Torres21 hours ago
Seven McGee Colorado Touchdown
Football

Three Oregon Ducks That Will Benefit Most From Kenny Dillingham's Offense

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 7, 2022
Member Exclusive