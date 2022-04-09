The Ducks just got a whole lot better and won a major recruiting battle over Pac-12 rival USC.

5-star Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) High School offensive lineman Josh Conerly has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Conerly was the highest-rated player remaining in the 2022 class. He chose Oregon over fellow finalists USC, Michigan, Miami, Oklahoma and Washington.

Conerly's recruitment came to somewhat of a dramatic close, as the 6-foot-5, 283-pound offensive tackle took his official visit to Oregon back in mid March. He followed that up with his final of five official visits to USC.

USC looked to be in a strong position to capitalize, but the Ducks reportedly got Conerly back on campus for a final unofficial visit last weekend. That gave Oregon the final shot to make a strong pitch and impression.

It looks like that final visit paid off.

Conerly becomes the highest-rated commit in Dan Lanning's 2022 recruiting class and he'll join fellow offensive line signees Dave Iuli, Kawika Rogers and Michael Wooten in Eugene, with Wooten already enrolled and practicing with the Ducks in spring football.

The impact of Conerly's commitment is significant, both from an on the field perspective and as well as off the field on the recruiting trail. On the field, the Adidas All-American gives the Ducks an explosive and incredibly athletic offensive lineman more than capable of earning early playing time under new Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm, who joined Dan Lanning's staff after coaching under Mike Tomlin on the Steelers.

Off the field, he marks the first major victory for Dan Lanning over Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley, who is arguably the most established recruiter in the entire Pac-12 conference.

He also likely won't be the last.

