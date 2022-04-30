The new Oregon staff is swinging for the fences across the board, but particularly in the trenches.

With Kayvon Thibodeaux off to the NFL, Oregon needs to continue stacking talent along the defensive line. This year's depth is strong with names like DJ Johnson, Brandon Dorlus and Popo Auamavae, but the Ducks need to bring in big-time reinforcements for 2023.

That's why they've targeted and recently hosted Paetow (Katy, Tex.) defensive lineman David Hicks. The No. 4 player in the country (per 247Sports Composite) took an unofficial visit for the spring game.

"I had a lot of fun at Oregon," he told Ducks Digest. "It was cool to see the fans and everything."

During his time in Eugene, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Under Armour All-American spent the most time with new Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi, one of Oregon's heavy hitters on the recruiting trail. Hicks has had very strong communication with the Ducks, hearing from the staff every day, sending a clear message: he's a priority.

"Just really always calling me and texting me," he said of what stands out about Lupoi. "He's a really cool coach to talk to. He talks to me and my family all the time."

Lupoi isn't the only coach that's made a strong impression on the Texas product. Hicks, like many recruits who've made the trip out to Eugene, is intrigued by what first-year Head Coach Dan Lanning has in the works.

"I feel like Coach Lanning is a really good coach. He's doing something special at Oregon."

Among the highlights for Hicks were touring the world-class Nike facilities and taking in the spring game. What stood out during the spring game was the play of the defensive line, which got plenty of pressure on the quarterback, and the atmosphere created by more than 42,000 screaming fans.

After having some time to process what he saw and experienced on the visit, there's a clear factor that really has him excited about the chance to play for the Ducks.

"Really just being able to play for Coach Lupoi and a really good defensive mind in Coach Lanning is really exciting."

Taking a wider look at his recruitment, Hicks has been able to take a trio of visits to other schools in recent months, including Michigan State, Miami, and Texas A&M.

He spoke about what he likes about those schools and each visit.

Michigan State

"Really just the culture. The fans. Just everything about the school."

Miami

"The coaching staff and the team. The fans. They have really good fans."

The pedigree of the staff is part of what makes the Hurricanes contenders in this recruitment.

"How deep they are and like coaches. How all of them went high in the league, coached really high-level teams."

Texas A&M

"I love A&M. Especially being recruited by them since I was in eighth grade. I feel like we got a really good relationship."

The plan the Aggies have laid out sounds like it aligns with what Hicks is looking for at the next level.

"I like how they plan to use me. I can move around, play end and tackle."

His recruitment doesn't appear to be anywhere close to over, but official visits look like the next step.

"I plan on taking like three this summer," Hicks said.

The 5-Star (0.9977 per 247Sports Composite) plans on making his commitment at the Under Armour All-American game in January.

*WATCH DAVID HICKS HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE