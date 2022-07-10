Oregon currently sits at No. 17 in the national recruiting class rankings according to 247Sports following the commitment of Dante Moore on Friday.

July is a prime season for commitments, and one of Oregon's top targets, edge rusher Jayden Wayne committed to Miami on Saturday. While this isn't much of a shock after his recent transfer to IMG, a big target is off the board so it's a good time to check in on where things stand with some of the Ducks' top targets at the outside linebacker/edge position.

Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA)

With Moore now in the fold, I'd think this has to be one of if not the biggest name on Oregon's wishlist. Uiagalelei took his official visit to Eugene on the big June 24 recruiting weekend and I'm sure that trip went well and the Ducks did all the right things.

However, Uiagalelei doesn't look to be in any kind of a rush after also taking officials to Ohio State and USC as well this summer. It looks like Clemson and maybe Alabama will get the two remaining official visits in the fall once the season starts.

He's not in any kind of a rush to make a decision, so all you can really do is continue to recruit him hard and try to get him back on campus. My personal feel right now is that Ohio State leads, but I'm gonna try and gather more info here. Also, for what it's worth, I think USC's move to the Big Ten only helps their case here and if I'm Lincoln Riley I'd tab him a player you can't let get out of the Los Angeles area.

For Oregon, this is exactly the type of recruit you brought Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi to Eugene to land.

RELATED: What Oregon is getting in elite quarterback Dante Moore

Blake Purchase (Englewood, CO)

Purchase is a big-time want for this staff. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder can flat out play. Looking at his tape there are a number of things that jump out.

He has a quick step off the line, changes direction well, and can get after the quarterback. Purchase has a high motor and absolutely wrecks havoc in the backfield whether it's slamming into the quarterback or eating up the running back behind the line.

This one looks like it's going to come down to Oregon and Iowa State. Purchase was on campus for his official on June 24 and later tweeted he was postponing his commitment and he doesn't have a new date. I think Oregon can get this one done, but we'll have to wait and see.

Colton Vasek (Austin, TX)

Vasek is another recruit very high on Oregon's board. He was on campus for his official in June and the Ducks have done a great job so far in this recruitment.

Though he's rated a mid-tier four-star (0.9283), his offer list (38) suggests a prospect with a really high ceiling.

Vasek is working from a top five he released in early June that consists of Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and Clemson. This one looks like it could likely come down to Oregon and Texas.

Vasek's father, who coaches him at Austin Westlake, played football himself at Texas, which could make this a bit tougher of a pull for the Ducks. But Oregon is right in the thick of it.

He hasn't set a commitment date yet.

Samuel M'Pemba (Bradenton, FL)

M'Pemba is one of the premier players in the country, ranked as the No. 3 edge and playing at prestigious IMG Academy. He's been all over the country taking visits but made sure to make it out to Eugene for an unofficial right before the start of the dead period.

Shortly after his visit he released a top seven of Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Alabama and Tennessee. Miami has created a strong connection to IMG of late, as have Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

This is going to be a very tough pull for Oregon all the way across the country, so I think their best bet now is to work on getting him back on campus for an official visit during the season for a top conference matchup.

Neeo Avery (Olney, MD)

Avery is another quality prospect on the outside. He was on campus back in the spring and Oregon continues to recruit the top-five prospect out of Maryland.

Avery placed Oregon in his top four along with Maryland, Kentucky and Ole Miss. The Ducks look like they want to get him back out to Eugene for his official visit in the fall. It doesn't look like there's a timeline in place for a decision at the moment, but he's still some to keep an eye on.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE