June is shaping up to a busy month for head coach Dan Lanning and his staff, with high-profile recruits from all over the nation descending on Eugene over the coming weeks. With this weekend coming into focus, one big visitor for the Ducks will be Colton Vasek.

Vasek, a four-star (0.9283 per 247Sports Composite) EDGE out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, begins his official visit on Thursday, and will stay through the weekend. Standing at 6'6" and weighing 230 pounds, he's raked the No. 175 recruit in the nation, the No. 22 EDGE, and the No. 31 overall prospect in Texas.

His visit will coincide with names like fellow Texans David Hicks and wide receiver Johntay Cook II, as well as Florida athlete Robert Stafford, Missouri offensive lineman Logan Reichert, and safety Tyler Turner.

RELATED: Promise of Flowe and Sewell inspires confidence at inside linebacker for Oregon

After an unofficial visit in April, Vasek announced his top five schools in early June, listing Oregon alongside Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, and Clemson. With the summer recruiting cycle in full swing, Vasek has taken official visits to Texas, Oklahoma, and Clemson before setting his sights on the Pacific Northwest.

With no set date for his commitment, the recruiting process could carry over into his senior season.

Vasek’s junior year was an impressive one, setting himself up to be one of the top edge rushers in the nation. He recorded 10 total sacks and six tackles for loss en route to a first-team all-district selection, as well as a 6A Division II Texas state championship, where Vasek was named defensive MVP of the game.

Westlake itself has been a football powerhouse in the world of high school football, producing numerous NFL talents including Drew Brees, Justin Tucker, and Nick Foles among others.

RELATED: Where the Oregon defensive line stands heading into summer

Vasek’s football roots run deep, as his father played for the Texas Longhorns from 1991 to 1995. Brian Vasek currently serves as his sons defensive line and track coach at Westlake.

The edge rusher position has been a priority for Lanning and co-defensive coordinators Tosh Lupoi and Matt Powledge. The depth at the position isn’t great this season, and with fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux long departed to the NFL, the Ducks need verifiable threats at the position once long-standing players like DJ Johnson and Mase Funa inevitably depart.

Third-year player Bradyn Swinson and redshirt-freshman Treven Ma’ae round out the returning players, as Emar’rion Winston and Anthony Jones make up the incoming freshman for the 2022 class.

Edge recruits like Matayo Uiagalelei, Samuel M’Pemba and Jayden Wayne are all players the Lanning staff has their sights on currently, with Wayne and Uiagalelei coming to Eugene next weekend for an official visit of their own.

*WATCH COLTON VASEK HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Billy on Twitter: @BSpotz

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE