The Ducks are set to host one of the top safeties in the West this weekend.

The Ducks are looking to capitalize on some momentum on the recruiting trail following commitments from Tevita Pome'e and Josh Conerly last week. April has served as a crucial month for previous classes and we shouldn't expect things to be any different.

Oregon has already hosted some big-time talent this month, but the visitors keep on coming. You can add Bishop Gorman safety Kodi DeCambra to the list after he announced an upcoming trip to Oregon this weekend.

The 6-foot, 175-pound prep hasn't been particularly busy taking visits of late, but he's been visited Oregon multiple times during the recruiting process and continues to be intrigued by what Dan Lanning and the new staff are building in Eugene.

"I’ve been to Eugene twice before this and I already knew what I was expecting, but at the same time when I got there it keeps on surprising me, which is a good thing," DeCambra said after his last trip to Oregon in January.

The 4-star (0.9082 on 247 Sports Composite) prospect has landed recent offers from Mississippi State, Hawaii and Arizona among others.

This visit could be particularly important for the Ducks, because some recruiting analysts believe they've picked up steam to land DeCambra's commitment. The Ducks have received three 247 Sports Crystal Balls since the beginning of the month.

The new staff has recognized that Nevada, particularly Las Vegas, is one of the top talent hotbeds out West with teammates Sir Mells and Anthony Jones from hailing from Liberty High School in Henderson. The Ducks also have tight end Moliki Matavao and linebacker Jackson LaDuke on the roster, who are also Nevada natives.

Oregon only holds two verbal commitments in their 2023 class in the aforementioned Pome'e and cornerback Cole Martin, so DeCambra could be a prime candidate for the Ducks to add in this class.

Another safety prospect to watch is St. John Bosco's Ty Lee, who was on campus in Eugene for a visit over the weekend.

*WATCH KODI DECAMBRA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

