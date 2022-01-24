Bishop Gorman Safety Kodi DeCambra Details Oregon Visit

The Ducks are early players for one of the top defenders out west.

Over the weekend, the Ducks hosted numerous big-time recruits across various classes. While many are focused on the seniors in 2022 with upcoming decisions, Oregon is also intent on laying a solid foundation in the 2023 class.

One of their biggest visitors of the weekend was Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) safety Kodi DeCambra. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound junior spoke about his trip to Eugene and building relationships with the new coaching staff.

"I’ve been to Eugene twice before this and I already knew what I was expecting, but at the same time when I got there it keeps on surprising me, which is a good thing," he said.

Even with his familiarity with Eugene, this trip was different for a number of reasons, including seeing some new parts of the school.

"I also got to tour the academic part of the campus for the first time and also the track and field stadium. The past two visits I was only in the workout facility and the football facility. It was nice to see outside of that football stuff."

The Oahu, Hawaii native also go to meet new members of the coaching staff, but some of them were familiar faces from previous stops.

"Just meeting with Coach [Matt] Powledge and [Dan] Lanning and being able to meet the rest of the coaching staff was great too. I also knew coach JR [Moala] from Oregon State and Coach Demetrice [Martin] from Colorado."

His favorite part of the trip was seeing more than just the football facilities and getting a better understanding of the schools academic offerings.

Meeting the new leader of the program Dan Lanning sounds like it's left quite the impression on the young defensive back.

"He’s not only building great players he’s also building great people at the same time, which is very big," DeCambra said. "I’m a huge character guy and that stands out to me. They’re trying to make a person, not just a player that will make the world a better place."

The cherry on top of the visit may well have been the moment Lanning invited DeCambra into his office to personally extend him a scholarship offer.

"It was a different experience for me," he said. "My other offers were from position coaches, but this one was in Coach Lanning’s office and came from him himself. So it meant a lot."

New Safeties Coach Matt Powledge has also been a huge hit with recruits since being hired at Oregon.

"He’s a very down-to-earth guy. He’ll be real with you no matter what," the Nevada prep said. "He's also very football IQ smart, and that’s what I look for in a coach. He’s also very outgoing. High character guy."

Aside from his trip to Oregon, DeCambra was able to take trips to Oregon State, Colorado and Notre Dame in the fall.

As for what's next, he appears set for a busy spring with his 7-on-7 team with anticipated trips to Colorado, Washington, Oregon, UNLV and likely one or two Texas schools.

*WATCH KODI DECAMBRA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

You may also like:

Oregon RB C.J. announces plans for 2022 season

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE