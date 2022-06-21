Checking in with one of the top cornerbacks on the trail for the Ducks.

In a busy recruiting month of June, Caleb Presley made his way out to Eugene for another visit with the Oregon Ducks. 247Sports ranks him the No. 2 player in the state of Washington and the No. 12 cornerback nationally.

Ducks Digest had the opportunity to talk to the Rainer Beach (Seattle, Wash.) defensive back about the visit and the latest in his recruitment.

For the Washington prep, the recruiting process has been about the people running the program and not about the facilities or equipment. He talked about programs taking the extra step to create relationships with his family.

“Actually having coaches deal with my family a lot more, because nobody wants to send their child out to strangers,” Presley said about his ideal environment.

“Taking my mom and my dad to meet the coaches has been a priority for me at these events, so we can really sit in a room and just get to know each other.”

Presley was recently in East Lansing for his first official visit to Michigan State prior to making it out to Eugene. The value he's placed on these relationships didn’t come as a surprise to his Trillion Boy’s 7-on-7 coach, Josh Stupin.

Stupin believes that Presley won’t be swayed by the glitz and glamour of recruiting, but will find a program that values him as both a player and a person.

“I think that Caleb has a really good head on his shoulder so he’ll find one for sure, no matter what program that ends up being,” Stupin said.

During his visit to Oregon over the weekend, it appears the Ducks checked all the boxes. It also helps that Presley has relationships with both Oregon coaches and players.

Presley is being recruited by Oregon Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin, who he he's known since Martin’s time with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The trust with Martin and head coach Dan Lanning's welcoming environment left Presley impressed with the culture.

“They're real genuine about the program and they have real morals that they're bringing. I remember on the first day, I actually didn't even talk to the team about football,” said Presley about his experience with the coaching staff. “They just wanted to connect with us and have individual meetings with each player just to get a feel for who they are as people, so I thought that was pretty cool.”

During a great visit with the coaching staff, Presley reconnected with two former teammates over the weekend.

Presley has ties with Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and linebacker Keith Brown as he played with both through the 7-on-7 circuit with Ford Sports Performance (FSP).

“Meeting up with some of the players that I've been playing with since high school was a unique experience and just getting a feel for the team and the coaching staff,” said Presley. “It really helped me just with our recruiting process.”

With his Oregon visit in the books, Presley plans to try to visit the University of Washington and Texas A&M. He also wants to arrange a visit to LSU.

With these upcoming visits, Dan Lanning and his staff will see how much their new culture at Oregon has affected Presley’s decision as he plans to announce his final six schoolsthis Friday.

“My top six is Friday, so everybody stay tuned for that,” he said. “Coming down to the wire right now.”

*WATCH CALEB PRESLEY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

