Iuli's Relationship With Cristobal "On top of the roof"

The 2022 offensive line prospect returned to Oregon for his first trip to Eugene in two years.

With Mario Cristobal at the helm, the Ducks are looking to continue adding elite talent along the offensive line. One of their top options is 4-star offensive lineman Dave Iuli from Puyallup High School in Western Washington.

The 2022 4-star offensive lineman recently took a visit to Oregon, and upon arrival, he was immediately greeted by the Ducks' coaching staff.

“We got in the elevator and the whole coaching staff surprised us and welcomed us," said Iuli, a 6-foot-4, 324-pound junior. "I felt like that was the most important part because they showed their love and how much they appreciate having us there."

Iuli is no stranger to Eugene, having visited in July 2019. This time around, however, he said it felt a little bit different.

"What made it a little bit different this time was that I feel like they’ve grown as a team," he said. "They’ve grown as a coaching staff and in their facilities. In each way, Oregon is growing bigger."

Iuli plays on both sides of the trenches at Puyallup High School, where he earned South Puget Sound League First Team All-Offense honors following his junior season. He is ranked the No. 3 player in the state of Washington and the No. 9 interior offensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He spent time on his visit with Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal, Head Coach Mario Cristobal, and Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a, as well as freshman offensive lineman Marcus Harper II.

"I just love the people and the environment — the love that I got from a lot of people and the love that I got from a lot of coaches and players," Iuli said. "I know I’m going to get that everywhere, but Eugene just felt a little bit different."

Iuli has offers from all over the country, including Stanford, Washington, Oklahoma and LSU. He has taken official visits to Oregon State, Cal, and USC, and is deciding between Washington and Oklahoma for his final visit.

Despite those visits, he said Oregon is on another level.

"I just feel like Oregon is always a step ahead," he told Ducks Digest. "Oregon is always on top of their game, and they’re always doing them. That’s what I love about Oregon because they’re their own people.

"They keep it a hundred with you. They show you a lot of love, and they don't sugarcoat anything."

Iuli spoke highly of his relationships with Coach Cristobal and Coach Mirabal, saying that he keeps in close contact with each of them.

"My relationship with Coach Cristobal is on top of the roof," Iuli said. "I feel like me and Coach Mirabal are even closer than me and Coach Cristobal, and that's a lot to beat. It's a great bond between me and Mirabal."

While Iuli is being recruited as an offensive lineman, he spoke with Coach Salave'a about a potential opportunity to play defense as well.

"He told me that if I get more conditioned, then they'll most likely put me on both sides," Iuli said. When asked if he had a preference of playing offense or defense, he said: "My preference is saying 'hey coach, you give me whatever job and I'll get it done.' "

Iuli said the coaches liked his frame and physicality.

"They could tell that I look like I'm built for college. That’s the process that I’m trying to work toward right now, to make sure that I’m built and ready for that next level.”

Ahead of his senior season at Puyallup, Iuli said he is considering making his decision this summer, but if he isn't comfortable making it then, he will commit after his senior season. The schools that he's visited — Oregon, Cal, Oregon State, and USC — are recruiting him the hardest, but he said he's torn between leaving Washington and staying close to his family.

"It’s gonna be a hard decision, because, at the end of the day, I’m trying to be loyal," he said. "At the same time I feel like getting out of Washington, but I don’t because of my family. I love my family, and I want them to see the games. That’s a big factor.”

The Puyallup native said he plans to come back to Eugene for another visit. If he committed to Oregon, he would be the top-ranked recruit for the Ducks in 2022 and would be the second offensive lineman to commit alongside JUCO prospect Percy Lewis.

Iuli is a monster in the trenches and has exactly the type of play style and attitude that Mario Cristobal is looking to bring to Eugene. He is certainly built for college physically and could fly up the 2022 class rankings with one final dominant season.

