The Ducks add an in-state talent to their roster for the upcoming season.

The Ducks have picked up a commitment from another player on the recruiting trail for the upcoming season.

2022 Tualatin (Ore.) High School wide receiver Cole Prusia has committed to Oregon as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound receiver is viewed as a 3-star (0.8531 according to the 247 Sports Composite) prospect and had previously been committed to Princeton dating back to August 2021. He held three reported offers in Princeton, Oregon State and Idaho.

Prusia was named Oregon 2020-2021 Gatorade Player of the Year after starring as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Timberwolves. He helped lead the the team to a 4-2 record in the abbreviated spring high school football season.

During that time he caught 31 passes for 554 yards and nine touchdowns, good for 17.9 yards per catch.

Prusia's commitment is one that makes a lot of sense for Oregon. During the 2021 season and the impending coaching transition, the Ducks' 2022 recruiting class was hammered by attrition, particularly at wide receiver, losing verbal commitments from Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), Stephon Johnson Jr. (Oklahoma State), Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas) and Nicholas Anderson (Oklahoma).

The Ducks have added scholarship depth at the position in the form of 2022 prep signee Justius Lowe from Lake Oswego, and Chase Cota, a Medford native who transfers in from UCLA. Prusia's commitment raises the state of Oregon's presence on the roster, as he joins the aforementioned Lowe as well as safety signee Trejon Williams and linebacker signee Emar'rion Winston.

With Prusia's commitment, Oregon has now added four of the top six players in the state for 2022 (according to 247).

*WATCH COLE PRUSIA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

