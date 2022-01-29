PODCAST: Khamari Terrell Commitment Kicks off Big Recruiting Weekend for Oregon

PODCAST: 2022 DB Khamari Terrell Commits to Oregon, Gives Ducks Momentum Ahead of National Signing Day
Terrell committed on Friday, kicking off what could be a busy weekend for the Ducks.
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
