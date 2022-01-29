Skip to main content

PODCAST: 2022 DB Khamari Terrell Commits to Oregon, Gives Ducks Momentum Ahead of National Signing Day

Terrell committed on Friday, kicking off what could be a busy weekend for the Ducks.

Watch the episode on YouTube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

You may also like:

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Khamari Terrell Nike Gear
Play
Recruiting

PODCAST: Khamari Terrell Commitment Kicks off Big Recruiting Weekend for Oregon

Evaluating the Ducks' newest verbal commit and why he's a significant addition

17 seconds ago
Khamari Terrell Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

QUAACK: Cornerback Khamari Terrell Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have added a major piece to their 2022 class heading into a pivotal weekend

3 hours ago
Jahlil Florence Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

Top 10 Oregon Recruits to Monitor as National Signing Day Looms

The Ducks should prioritize these players as the 2022 cycle comes to a close

5 hours ago

Top 10 Oregon Targets to Monitor as National Signing Day Looms

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Khamari Terrell Nike Gear
Recruiting

PODCAST: Khamari Terrell Commitment Kicks off Big Recruiting Weekend for Oregon

17 seconds ago
Khamari Terrell Oregon Visit
Recruiting

QUAACK: Cornerback Khamari Terrell Commits to Oregon

3 hours ago
Jahlil Florence Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Top 10 Oregon Recruits to Monitor as National Signing Day Looms

5 hours ago
tehina-paopao-vs-arizona
Basketball

Oregon vs. UCLA Postponed

23 hours ago
jordan-james-oregon
Recruiting

2022 RB Jordan James Includes Oregon in Top 3 Ahead of Wednesday Decision

Jan 27, 2022
Sir Mells Visit
Recruiting

Visitor List: Ducks Hosting Numerous Top Recruits to Close out January

Jan 27, 2022
Nico Iamaleava Battle Miami
Recruiting

2023 QB Nico Iamaleava Talks Oregon Interest, Relationship with Dan Lanning

Jan 27, 2022
Jordan James Oregon Visit
Recruiting

PODCAST: Oregon Football Recruiting Buzz as National Signing Day Looms

Jan 27, 2022