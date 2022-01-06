Ducks Battling for Official Visit Ahead of Miguel Mitchell's February Commitment

The Ducks are working on restoring their national reach with a recent offer in the senior class.

One area Oregon's 2022 recruiting class has taken a hit recently is safety, with former commit Landon Hullaby flipping to Texas Tech during the early signing period.

New Safeties Coach Matt Powledge is hard at work restoring the class, and made a recent offer to Oxford, Ala. safety Miguel Mitchell. The coveted defensive back spoke with Ducks Digest about Oregon's chances as he works through the recruiting process.

"That’s nice to get them on the boat," Mitchell said of the offer. "I liked it when I found out the news about the [Dan] Lanning hire. That was good news for them to hit me up."

Powledge was one of the first new hires in Eugene, and he's already left a strong impression on recruits.

"We were on the phone for a long time. We were on the phone for like 45 minutes just talking. He was telling me about where he’s been. I’d definitely say he's stuck out."

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder was named the Alabama MVP in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game and plans making his final commitment in February.

Who's he been hearing from the most down the stretch?

"Mostly Florida, USC and Oregon," he said of the schools in hot pursuit. "Texas A&M is talking to me a little bit and Oklahoma is talking to me a little bit."

Mitchell has taken three of his five allotted official visits, with trips to Memphis, Vanderbilt, the school to which he was formerly committed, as well as a trip to Northwestern just before the early signing period.

With two trips still up for grabs, likely destinations are starting to emerge.

"I'm going to Florida on the 14th weekend and then still deciding right now between USC and Oregon on the 21st."

When it comes to the Ducks, one aspect of the program has his complete attention.

"Its just a big opportunity. It's obviously far from home. Those guys see an opportunity up there," Mitchell said of those that travel all the way from Alabama to play for the Ducks. "They feel like it's a good decision because of who Oregon is. The history behind it is what speaks for itself."

As for the fit at Oregon, the staff views Mitchell as a prospect that's capable of contributing from numerous positions in the defensive backfield.

"I’ll be playing safety. I play all of ‘em. He basically said I could play nickel, safety, and corner," the defensive back said of Powledge's plans for him in the Oregon defense. "I prefer safety."

The Alabama native also plays a combination of quarterback and slot receiver for the Yellow Jackets. His versatility extends beyond the gridiron, as he plays both center field and pitcher for Oxford's baseball team.

Looking ahead, Mitchell doesn't plan to enroll at the school of his choice until summer, after completing his final high school baseball season.

*WATCH MIGUEL MITCHELL HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

