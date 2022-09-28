Skip to main content

Five-Star Defensive Lineman David Hicks Announces College Commitment

The top defensive lineman in the 2023 class has made his college commitment.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 Katy (Tex.) Paetow High School defensive lineman David Hicks has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. He announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon on College Football Live.

Hicks committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies over a loaded list of finalists that also included the Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns. He joins a growing Texas A&M Aggies 2023 recruiting class that is now ranked No. 18 (according to 247Sports) in the country.

Hicks is the new headliner in the Aggies' haul along with fellow Texan and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill.

The five-star (0.9551) prospect on the 247Sports Composite took an official visit to Eugene during the summer and made it out on an unofficial visit back in the spring. While the Ducks would have loved to add him to their class, they've done a solid job recruiting the always talented state of Texas, securing commitments from DL Terrance Green (Cypress), WR Ashton Cozart (Flower Mound), and S Tyler Turner (San Antonio). 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Troy Franklin Dont'e Thornton
Play
Football

Oregon Football: Troy Franklin Has Arrived

Examining the young wideout's rise to stardom in Eugene.

Ducks Digest
YT Steve Stephens
Play
Football

VIDEO: Safety Steve Stephens on Facing Stanford

The Oregon secondary will be tested against a strong group of wideouts on Saturday.

Ducks Digest
Utah vs. Arizona State
Play
Football

SI Week 5 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Checking in on the conference heavyweights through four weeks of football.

Ducks Digest

Aside from Green the Ducks hold commitments from a number of talented recruits in the trenches including A'mauri Washington, Tevita Pome'e, My'Keil GardnerBlake Purchase, Jaeden Moore and Teitum Tuioti.

READ MORE: Troy Franklin has arrived

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

More Ducks

Troy Franklin Dont'e Thornton
Football

Oregon Football: Troy Franklin Has Arrived

By Eric Berniker
YT Steve Stephens
Football

VIDEO: Safety Steve Stephens on Facing Stanford

By Max Torres
Utah vs. Arizona State
Football

SI Week 5 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Max Torres
Brandon Dorlus BYU
Football

VIDEO: Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus Talks Stanford Matchup

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Setting the Stage for No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

By Max Torres
EJ Smith Utah
Football

Stanford Starting RB E.J. Smith Out for Season

By Graham Metzker
Oregon Stanford 2021
Football

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford Score Predictions

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell WSU
Football

Lanning calls Washington State Win "DNA trait game"

By Josh Parker