2023 Katy (Tex.) Paetow High School defensive lineman David Hicks has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. He announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon on College Football Live.

Hicks committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies over a loaded list of finalists that also included the Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns. He joins a growing Texas A&M Aggies 2023 recruiting class that is now ranked No. 18 (according to 247Sports) in the country.

Hicks is the new headliner in the Aggies' haul along with fellow Texan and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill.

The five-star (0.9551) prospect on the 247Sports Composite took an official visit to Eugene during the summer and made it out on an unofficial visit back in the spring. While the Ducks would have loved to add him to their class, they've done a solid job recruiting the always talented state of Texas, securing commitments from DL Terrance Green (Cypress), WR Ashton Cozart (Flower Mound), and S Tyler Turner (San Antonio).

Aside from Green the Ducks hold commitments from a number of talented recruits in the trenches including A'mauri Washington, Tevita Pome'e, My'Keil Gardner, Blake Purchase, Jaeden Moore and Teitum Tuioti.

READ MORE: Troy Franklin has arrived

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE