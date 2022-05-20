Dan Lanning and Joe Lorig continue to shore up the depth chart on special teams.

The special teams overhaul continues in Eugene.

Former Cincinnati kicker Alex Bales has committed to Oregon, he announced Friday morning.

Bales spent the last three seasons with the Bearcats, redshirting in 2019. He played in all 13 games last season and racked up 4,985 yards on kickoffs, 43 of which resulted in touchbacks.

Oregon totaled 5,115 yards on 84 kickoffs last season, which comes out to an average of 60.9 yards per kick.

Cincinnati Kicker Alex Bales © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bearcats place kicker Alex Bales (91) kicks off against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati Kicker Alex Bales © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bearcats kicker Alex Bales (91) punts the ball against the Murray State Racers.

Cincinnati Kicker Alex Bales © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bearcats place kicker Alex Bales (91) reacts after his extra point is no good against the Southern Methodist Mustangs.

In 2021 Bales was 12/13 on PAT's and 2/5 on field goal attempts, converting a career-high 52 yard field goal against Navy.

Bales played his high school ball at Westfield (Ind.) High School and was listed as a 4.5 star recruit by Kohl's Kicking following his senior season in 2018. The addition of Bales makes him the third specialist to commit to Oregon this week, joining punters Adam Barry and Ross James.

The Ducks have seen multiple specialist departures this offseason including punters Will Hutchinson and Race Mahlum as well as kickers Henry Kattleman and Cristiano Palazzo. Dan Lanning said veteran punter Tom Snee was "away" from the program following the conclusion of spring football and Hutchinson was the only punter that saw action in the spring game on April 23.

Oregon signed Washington State transfer kicker Andrew Boyle in February but he not was present for spring football practice in April.

