The four-star athlete recently de-committed from Penn State last month and re-opened his recruitment.

The big visitors keep coming to Eugene in the spring.

2023 Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (Olney, Maryland) EDGE Neeo Avery recently announced that he'll be making the cross-country trip to Oregon this weekend.

Avery, listed at 6'5" and 230 pounds, is ranked a top-five recruit out of the state of Maryland in the 2023 class. He's rated a four-star (0.9233 on 247Sports Composite) prospect. The Maryland native is ranked the No. 189 player nationally.

One of his strongest skills on the field is getting after the quarterback, which is just what the Ducks need in this class. Avery is listed as a top-20 Edge Rusher in the nation, and all it takes is a quick look at his game film to see why he is so sought after by the best college football programs.

That’s gotta hurt.

Avery was originally committed to Penn State, who currently holds the third-best 2023 recruiting class. But back in March, Avery announced that his recruitment was completely re-opened, saying on Twitter that “this decision that my family and I have come to this has been very hard.”

Our Lady Good Counsel EDGE Neeo Avery Neeo Avery on Instagram (@neeo08._) Neeo Avery has received offers from Oregon, Florida and Minnesota in the month of May.

The main recruiter keeping tabs on Avery for the Ducks is Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Not only is Lupoi an experienced coach, getting a shot in the NFL most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's also had huge wins on the recruiting trail as well.

With time spent at Alabama, Washington and Cal, Lupoi has reeled in five five-star recruits in his career. But his recruits don’t just play well in college – Lupoi has dug deep to find some elite NFL talent.

Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Tosh Lupoi coaches the Oregon defense during spring football in Eugene.

Avery’s de-commitment didn’t just leave the door open for Oregon. In the recent months since Avery re-opened his recruitment, the usual suspects of Georgia, USC, Notre Dame and more have offered Avery. Penn State is still in the mix as well.

But Oregon quickly got in the door and is set to get him on campus following spring trips to Ole Miss and South Carolina. Lupoi knows how to get his guys, with an amazing track record of recruits having success in college and the NFL.

It won’t be easy. Oregon will have to battle factors like Avery moving very far from his home in Maryland, and the best programs and opportunities being offered to Avery at every turn. But it’s an optimistic start after just getting into the picture at the start of the month.

*WATCH NEEO AVERY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

