With Barry's commitment, the Ducks have now added two punters in as many days.

Oregon football has added another punter following the conclusion of spring practice.

On Thursday, former Temple punter Adam Barry announced his commitment to the Ducks.

"I'm home. Let's go to work!" Barry said in his commitment post.

Barry entered the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons (redshirted in with the Owls. He's the second punter to commit to Oregon this week following Ross James' commitment on Wednesday.

While playing in the American Athletic Conference, he appeared in 20 games and punted the ball 102 times for a total of 4,104 yards, which averages out to 40.2 yards per punt. He pinned the ball inside the opponent's 20-yard line 34 times and had a long of 62 yards at Temple.

Temple P Adam Barry © Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC Temple punter Adam Barry punts the ball in a game against Rutgers at SHI Stadium.

Temple P Adam Barry © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Temple Owls place kicker Rory Bell (47) kicks a field goal held by punter Adam Barry (49) during the second quarter against the UCF Knights.

Temple P Adam Barry © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Temple Owls place kicker Will Mobley (91) kicks the ball from the hold of Temple Owls punter Adam Barry (49) during warmups before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House.

Prior to arriving in Philadelphia, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Barry started his college career playing in the junior college ranks at Independence Community College in Kansas, known by many as the school featured in Netflix's "Last Chance U" season three. At Independence, the Prospect (Kent.) native had a 37.4 yard average on 47 punts across nine games, which also featured a long of 72 yards.

The Ducks have seen significant news with their specialists this offseason, with Will Hutchinson, Henry Kattleman, Race Mahlum and Cristiano Palazzo all entering the transfer portal. Hutchinson was the only punter available in the team's annual spring game, as it didn't feature veteran Tom Snee, who Dan Lanning said was "away" from the program following the spring game after being absent at all practices.

Oregon signed Washington State transfer kicker Andrew Boyle in February, but he was not with the team during spring football.

