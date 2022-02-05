Homegrown Talent Staying Home in Oregon's 2022 Signing Class

The Ducks are able to recruit anywhere in the country, but Dan Lanning and his staff made sure to win in their own backyard first.

Oregon Football is keeping three state grown players home in the class of 2022.

After compiling a top-25 recruiting class on National Signing Day (No. 25 per 247 Sports), linebacker Emar’rion Winston, Safety Trejon Williams and wide receiver Justius Lowe have decided to stay home to play their college football.

Oregon’s 2022 signing class is already loaded with talent. Prospects from across the country in states like Hawaii, Texas and beyond will flock to Eugene to play for Dan Lanning and his newly assembled coaching staff. What's become something of a rarity in recent recruiting cycles, is multiple Oregonians strapping up their pads for the green and yellow on Saturdays.

“We are going to battle to keep the best in our state,” Head Coach Dan Lanning said in his National Signing Day press conference.

Lowe is someone to look forward to in the wide receiver room next season, a position that is fairly short on depth after losing players to graduation and the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver was a three-star recruit (according to the 247 Sports Composite) out of Lake Oswego, Ore.

In his senior season, Lowe hauled in 42 passes for 858 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Lowe can be an extra weapon in Junior Adams' wide receiver room along with the other young talented receivers like Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Troy Franklin.

Defensive back Trejon Williams, coming out of Jefferson High School in Portland, will help bolster the Ducks' depth in the secondary with consensus All-American safety Verone McKinley III off to the NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back was named to the All-Portland Interscholastic League First Team on both offense and defense in his junior season and was selected to play in both the 2022 Polynesian Bowl and Adidas All-American Bowl. It should be interesting to watch Williams develop under coach Lanning and new Safeties Coach Matt Powledge.

Emar’rion Winston, also hailing from Portland, will be a great addition to Oregon’s defense. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker already has Oregon Football roots as his brother La’mar played linebacker for the Ducks as recently as 2019. This edge-rusher should bring a good dynamic to an already strong front seven.

It should be interesting to see where these young and talented new players fit in with the new coaching staff as Dan Lanning lays out his defense for next season.

Despite working on an accelerated schedule, there is a lot of talent the Ducks added in the 2022 signing class and fans should be excited for what’s in store.

You may also like:

What's Next for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on the Recruiting Trail?

Join the Community

Follow Kendyl on Twitter: @KendylBeam

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE