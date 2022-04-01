Skip to main content

5-Star DL Lebbeus Overton Announces College Commitment

One of the top remaining players in the 2022 recruiting class has made his decision.

5-Star Milton (Alpharetta, GA.) defensive lineman Lebbeus "LT" Overton has announced his commitment to Texas A&M. 

He announced his decision on ESPN2 during halftime of the Geico High School Nationals.

Overton took three trips in the month of March, with Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia all receiving official visits. 

LT Overton Oregon Visit

Dan Lanning coming over from Georgia gave the Ducks a shot in this recruitment thanks to the relationship the two built during his time in Athens, but it looks like Oregon just had too much ground to make up in this recruitment.

With Overton now off the board, attention turns to Josh Conerly, a 5-star OL from Rainer Beach (Seattle, Wash.) High School who is now the top remaining target for the Ducks in 2022. He's working from a top six of Oregon, USC, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Washington. 

Oregon and USC both earned the most recent official visits from the highly-touted offensive lineman, and both schools are programs in transition with Lanning and Lincoln Riley taking over as leads of star-studded staffs at their respective schools.

