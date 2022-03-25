Skip to main content

Former UCLA Linebacker Mitchell Agude Announces Transfer Destination

One of the top names in the transfer portal is now off the board.

Former UCLA linebacker Mitchell Agude has committed to Miami. He announced his decision on Instagram.

Agude spent the last two seasons at UCLA, where he recorded 78 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four and a half sacks and seven forced fumbles.

After entering the transfer portal on February 16, he took visits to Oregon, Washington and Miami. His top four included each of those schools in addition to Tennessee. 

Leading up to his decision he cut his list to three on Thursday, with Oregon, Washington and Miami making the cut. Agude should have three years of eligibility, should he choose to use his free year allotted to players due to COVID-19.

The Ducks have landed seven players out of the transfer portal this offseason including former UCLA wide receiver Chase Cota, Washington nose defensive lineman Sam Taimani, and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

