Just because the early signing period is over doesn't mean the recruiting news is slowing down.

On Thursday, top players from across the country descended on Orlando for the Under Armour All-American Bowl, set for January 3.

One recruit that's drawn a ton of attention this cycle is 2023 Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll High School athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who shared that he's planning to take an official visit to Oregon on January 27.

He's been to Eugene before, but this trip figures to play a significant role in his looming college commitment, which is set for Feb. 1. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prep shared what's caught his eye about the Ducks.

"When I went there it was amazing," Harbor told SI All-American on Thursday. "The breath of fresh air. You don't smell that a lot. It really is probably the best of both worlds in terms of track facilities, football facilities. Just the whole brand of things."

South Carolina and Michigan are among the schools that have drawn the most buzz during his recruitment, but Oregon has as much recruiting juice as any program in the country after making a huge splash during the early signing period.

Harbor, who doubles as a track star despite his huge frame, shed some light on what's factoring into his decision.

"The factor is the best of the three worlds. Academics gotta be good and strong. My occupation I want to do orthopedic surgeon. You gotta have a great exercise science or kinesiology major.

"Football, I can go to a building school. It doesn't really matter to me. I could be building or already built. Track and field. I want to go to a place--it doesn't have to necessarily be a great team, like overall talent. I feel like if I commit somewhere the talent is going to follow. If your coach is good, then you're gonna be straight. The coach is the number one part. Talent separates itself with that."

The Washington D.C. product has spent much of his high school career staring as a pass rusher, but he may be looking to switch things up at the next level.

"With that I'm playing tight end/receiver in college," Harbor said. "I'm gonna be playing a hybrid of both. Depending on the formation. Inline tight end, slot, X, Z. You might see me on a couple defensive snaps just going to rush the quarterback."

He'll focus on the offensive side of the ball while he's at the Under Armour All-American bowl.

The Ducks already signed numerous talented pass catchers during the early signing period including Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart, but Harbor would add to a strong haul on the offensive side of the ball. As for his outlook on defense, Oregon added players like Blake Purchase, Jaeden Moore and Matayo Uiagalelei during the early signing period and the All-American would be another welcome addition to a pass rush that's been severely lacking.

