Oregon Emerges as a Top Suitor for 2024 WR Jordan Anderson

The Ducks have positioned themselves nicely with an emerging talent out of Southern California. It's also a player that has close ties with arguably the top target in their 2023 class.

Oregon's wide receiver room might be the youngest it's been in years, but that doesn't mean the youth isn't ready to contribute. With that being the case, the coaching staff is hard at work searching all over the country for more elite playmakers to add to the equation.

Their search has taken them to a familiar talent hotbed--Southern California, home to 2024 wide receiver Jordan Anderson from Milikan (Long Beach, Calif.) High School.

The 6-foot, 165-pound wideout was on campus in January alongside former teammate and priority 2023 Oregon quarterback target Nico Iamaleavea. Anderson spoke with Ducks Digest about the trip and the latest developments in his recruitment.

"As soon as we got there, as soon as we walked in all the cameras were on me and Nico," Anderson recalled of the trip to Eugene. "It was a good environment to be in and I loved it. Another great highlight was being in the rain-- a lot of people don't get to do that, great experience, can’t wait to get back up there."

Jordan Anderson Anderson (0) poses during a photo shoot at Autzen Stadium with Nico Iamaleava (8).

Anderson, who also holds offers from the likes of schools like USC, Tennessee and Maryland, spoke very highly of the new leadership in place at Oregon.

"The coaching staff--the new one is great. I love all the coaches so far," he said. "They all show a lot of respect, support and a lot of interest while I was out there. The coach I was with the most was (Kenny) Dillingham, (Junior) Adams and Coach (Dan) Lanning."

We're still getting a feel for the new staff both as on-field coaches and as recruiters, but one thing is evident. Much like the previous coaches in the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, this bunch is fired up, and there's no off switch with their energy.

"It felt like an SEC program energy. It’s really getting up there," the wide receiver said of the staff. "All the coaches are always fired up to do something. That passion for football up there is really big and that’s something I'm sure every athlete is looking for, including myself."

With 16 total offers prior to his junior season, Anderson has a long way to go before making a decision. Even so, it's fair to say Oregon has already emerged as a top option.

"I think Oregon is a good option because they're a young coaching staff. They have time to build the momentum at Oregon until I would be committing. The offense is good from Coach Dillingham at Florida State. I can’t wait to see if I fit in that offense."

What stands out the most about Dan Lanning's Ducks stems from what he experienced during his trip.

"The support and how much it’s a family up there," Anderson said. "Everything you do is a family environment. That’s something you’ll always want to be in. You always want to feel welcome--Oregon definitely did that."

The Southern California native has been able to take a host of trips recently including stops at Miami (FL), Arizona and Arizona State. Moving forward in March he'll be in SEC country and could make a return trip to Eugene.

"This weekend I'm going to Tennessee and I should have some more, maybe Oregon in the middle of March. Uconn at the end of March and a little bit more."

Anderson doesn't have a decision timeline in place, but what what he does know is what he'll be prioritizing as he meets new coaches and builds relationships with more schools.

"Just knowing the coach really wants to coach me when I get to the next level. Having that relationship outside of football means a lot to me."

*WATCH JORDAN ANDERSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

