Oregon in Hot Pursuit of CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Ahead of Official Visit

The Ducks have a need at cornerback and could be poised to add to their 2022 class.

As the Oregon coaching staff hits the recruiting trail to visit prospects across the country, there remains a need at cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. Former commit Jahlil Florence is an obvious priority for Dan Lanning and his staff, but one prospect the staff is very high on is Waxahachie High School cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson in Texas.

He was Matt Powledge's first visit after the end of the dead period, and the attention he's received from the staff has the Ducks in a great spot in his recruitment.

"His energy was great. He's a good dude. Just by him coming by at midnight right after the dead period-- that actually stood out the most to me and my family," Davis-Robinson said of the in-home visit. "I don't know anybody who’s done that before."

But the one-on-one time with the staff didn't stop there, as Head Coach Dan Lanning, Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin, and Powledge all returned to Texas on Monday for another in-home visit. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back had glowing remarks about the Ducks new head coach and Martin, who would be his position coach in Eugene.

"He’s very cool, he seemed easy to get along with," he said of Lanning. "He seems like he's overall a very good person. He’s funny and he’s not overwhelming."

"From meeting with him in person I’m almost for sure that I would like the way he coaches because he seems like he’d coach you hard, but on the side let you know that he loves you," he said of Martin. "He’s a funny person, good to have that sense of humor."

Davis-Robinson will be in Eugene for an official visit this weekend and will have his eye on a few aspects of the program.

"One thing I'm gonna have my eye on is the people. The culture and the way of life out there and also of course gotta keep an eye out for the amazing facilities they have."

The culture is already one factor that is drawing him to Oregon, among other things such as the opportunity for early playing time as a freshman.

"Everybody knows they have the best uniforms, but one thing I like about Oregon is the culture and the way the fans cheer on the team."

How would he describe the culture he's seen from afar?

"I view it as winning or losing, their fans always have their back. Their culture there is they are so serious about their sport. I want to say they spent over $200 million on their track facility. [That] Shows me they're serious about their sports and they want to do everything they can to be successful."

Speaking of track, he's one of the faster recruits on Oregon's radar, posting a blazing time of 10.5 in the 100 meters during the 2021 season. Running for the Ducks at the next level is on the table, and another element that makes Oregon look that much more appealing for an athlete who's also been a junior olympian for much of his life.

"They said that if I wanted to run track that they could work stuff out with the track coaches and make that possible. As of right now I'm not really sure if I will be doing track also in college. I’ll see how my schedule is and if I'll be able to do track."

The Texas product is a late bloomer of sorts, but after playing just his second year on the defensive side of the ball he's landed offers from Oregon as well as a host of other programs in the last month, with Boston College, Louisville and Washington State all hopping on board in the last month.

He even took an official visit to Boston last weekend and liked what he saw.

"They were actually pretty down-to-earth coaches," he said of the Golden Eagles staff. "They made me feel like family. They didn’t act like they were above me. They made me feel like I could call their place home."

He's also taken official visits to UNLV and Wyoming, meaning he would have one official visit available following his trip to Eugene this weekend.

A few schools have emerged as potential spots for that last visit.

"Washington State is an option, considering Louisiana Tech and Louisville--Houston hasn’t offered yet, but I'm talking to those coaches, they're in the mind."

For those unfamiliar with his game, he likens it to one of the NFL's best cornerbacks.



"I like to say that I play similar to Jalen Ramsey with my attitude, my aggressiveness, my chemistry, my footwork and confidence."

Davis-Robinson will sign in February and enroll at his school of choice in the summer.

*WATCH JAELYN DAVIS-ROBINSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

