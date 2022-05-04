The Ducks lose a former 3-star defensive lineman to the transfer portal.

Oregon sophomore defensive lineman Kristian Williams has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz.

Williams came to Oregon as a 3-star (0.8897 per 247Sports Composite) prospect in the class of 2019. He attended Southwind (Memphis, Tenn.) High School and committed to Oregon after initially picking the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

During his three seasons in Eugene he appeared in 24 games and recorded 25 total tackles, five of which were solo. He added one tackle for loss and defended one pass.

Oregon DL Kristian Williams © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Kristian Williams tackles California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers.

Williams was not present during Oregon spring practice, and Dan Lanning said he was "away" from the program following the spring game.

The Ducks have been loading up on the defensive line this offseason, adding players like Sam 'Taki' Taimani from Washington and Jordon Riley from Nebraska. Taimani joined the Ducks for spring practice and Riley is expected to enroll during the summer ahead of fall camp.

Oregon DL Sam Taimani © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Sam Taimani goes through warmups in Oregon spring practice.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks also signed two defensive linemen out of the high school rankings in their 2022 recruiting class in Sir Mells from Liberty (Las Vegas, Nev.) High School and Ben Roberts from East (Salt Lake City, UT) High School. Oregon also signed EDGE Anthony Lucas, also hailing from Liberty in Vegas.

Williams primarily played along the interior of the defensive line, and the Ducks return three proven veterans in Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson, who all missed spring practice due to injury or recovering from surgery.

