Oregon Linebacker Justin Flowe Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Justin Flowe has entered his name in the transfer portal. He announced his decision on Twitter on Monday.

"Thanks to the University of Oregon coaching staff and teammates for 3 great years here in Eugene. With that being said I've decided to explore my options and enter the transfer portal"

The redshirt freshman was the No. 1- ranked inside linebacker in high school before singing with the Ducks where he joined the No. 2-ranked linebacker Noah Sewell, as part of the 2020 signing class.

Flowe has spent three years at Oregon and this season was his first real opportunity to showcase his skills after battling season-ending injuries during his first two seasons. He finished the 2022 season with 35 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

After the first few games of the season Flowe's started to take on a smaller role, which allowed Jeffery Bassa to take majority of the reps at their position. Whether it was a schemed defensive front that didn't require Flowe or if it was another type of injury, everybody watching Oregon wanted to know what was going on with Flowe.

His breakout game this season was against Georgia when he recorded 10 total tackles and averaged about 2.7 tackles per game the rest of the season.

With Flowe's departure he's the fourth linebacker to put his name in the portal and the 10th Oregon player to leave the program. The best case-scenario for the Ducks at linebacker next season would be Sewell returning, Bassa starting his third year and Keith Brown taking on a larger role.

They will also be adding three-star linebacker Jerry Mixon from the Bay Area in the 2023 signing class if his commitment holds. In a position group that's become thin quickly we can expect to see some movement within the transfer portal to add some more depth.

