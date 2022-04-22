Landing a strong quarterback often serves as the centerpiece of a successful recruiting class in college football.

Oregon has had a decent stretch in recent years as far as prospects go, bringing in Ty Thompson (5-star), Jay Butterfield (4-star), and Robby Ashford (4-star now at Auburn). The Ducks didn't sign a high school quarterback in 2022, and instead opted to utilize the transfer portal to bring in Bo Nix from Auburn.

Now the 2023 class is on the clock, and here are the top names Oregon fans should know at quarterback.

Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA)

Notables

-6'4", 185 lbs

-Pittsburg High School

-247 Composite rating: 5-star (0.9856)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 29 nationally, No. 5 QB, No. 5 in CA

-Junior stats (per MaxPreps): 146/256, 2,220 yds, 27 TD, 5 INT | 25 car, 193 yds, 1 TD

-Distinction: Under-Armour All-American

-Highlights

Rashada is a name every Duck fan should know by now. He's been high on Oregon's recruiting big board for a while, but his name was firmly cemented at the very top when Nico Iamaleava announced his commitment to Tennessee.

It was looking like the top player in Northern California was going to make his way to Eugene for the spring game, but a last-minute change of plans has him headed to Ole Miss for the Rebels' spring game.

Oregon is in good standing with him, as he told me he plans on making the Ducks one of his five official visits leading up to his commitment. However, there's obviously some heavy competition including the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas and Miami, all of which have received visits since he was last in Eugene in January.

Rashada also recently received an offer from Texas A&M.

Dante Moore (Detroit, MI)

Notables

-6'2", 195 lbs

-Martin Luther King High School

-247 Composite rating: 5-star (0.9976)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 5 nationally, No. 3 QB, No. 1 in MI

-Junior Stats: 177/244, 3,047 yds, 40 TD, 3 INT

-Distinction: Adidas All-American

-DANTE MOORE HIGHLIGHTS

Moore, like Rashada, is another incredibly gifted quarterback. Fortunately for Oregon, he's already made the trip out to Eugene on his own dime for an unofficial visit.

The key difference to note here, is that many view Moore as a heavy Notre Dame lean, seeing that he's made numerous trips out to South Bend throughout his recruitment, most recently at the end of March.

Moore has been busy on the recruiting trail, also taking recent trips to Georgia, Florida and LSU. With Rashada receiving heavy interest from no less than half of the SEC, it's good news for Duck fans that Moore will reportedly take an official visit to Eugene on April 29.

Oregon may not be in as strong of a spot as they are with Rashada, but getting Moore back on campus is the perfect opportunity to close the gap.

Eli Holstein (Zachary, LA)

Notables

-Zachary High School

-6'4", 225 lbs

-247 Composite rating: 4-star (0.9763)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 54 nationally, No. 8, No. 5 in LA

-Junior stats: 203/312, 3,264 yds, 29 TD, 6 INT | 65 car, 515 rush yds, 14 TD

-Distinction: Adidas All-American

-ELI HOLSTEIN HIGHLIGHTS

Holstein is the newest name to appear in Oregon's search for a quarterback in 2023. The offer appears to have been a big one for him, as he backed off a nearly nine-month commitment to Texas A&M after landing the offer.

Since getting back on the market, Holstein has reportedly taken visits to Florida and Alabama. He's also landed recent offers from Arkansas and Florida. Louisiana is one of the most talented states in the country, so it's clear that he plays top-notch competition on a weekly basis at the high school level.

Holstein helped lead the Broncos to a perfect 15-0 record and a Louisiana 5A State Championship. It doesn't look on the outside like he's a priority target for the Ducks at the moment, but he's a name to know, especially if he makes his way out west for a visit.

Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson (West Hills, CA)

Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Notables

-Chaminade High School

-6'4", 215 lbs

-247 Composite rating: 3-star (0.8628)

-247 Composite ranking: No. 630 nationally, No. 31 QB, No. 47 in CA

-Junior stats (8 games): 57/117, 819 yds, 5 TD, 2 INT | 69 car, 332 rush yds, 5 TD

-JAVANCE TUPOUATA-JOHNSON HIGHLIGHTS

Tupou'ata-Johnson is a more under-the-radar prospect in the 2023 class. He made his way out to Eugene last summer for Saturday Night Live, and the previous staff came away impressed with what they saw, resulting in an offer.

He wears No. 8 because he grew up rooting for Marcus Mariota, so there's at least some interest on his part. Since last summer, the offers have starting to come in a bit more steadily, with Kansas, Hawaii, Pittsburgh and San Diego State extending scholarships.

He's got a big arm and good mobility in the pocket, so it's pretty easy to see the upside.

The staff is continuing to lay the foundation for 2023, but it's likely that this class could really take off when the Ducks get a quarterback in the fold.

