Oregon has an impressive history of elite running backs, and Carlos Locklyn is determined to live up to the standard set by those who came before him in Eugene.

Dante Dowdell (Picayune, Mississippi)

Picayune RB Dante Dowdell Dante Dowdell on Instagram (@dante_dowdell) Picayune running back Dante Dowdell poses during a visit to Oregon.

-6'2", 215 pounds

-Picayune Memorial High School

-247 Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8991)

-247 Composite Ranking: No. 299 nationally, No. 21 RB, No. 4 prospect in MS

-Junior stats (per MaxPreps): 2,555 rushing yards, 7.8 YPC, 28 rushing TD

-Commitment date: May 13, 2022

-WATCH DANTE DOWDELL HIGHLIGHTS

Dowdell has exploded on the recruiting trail since the turn of the calendar year, landing offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Auburn among others. The rise in his stock isn't much of a surprise, as the bruising back took home hardware as both a 5A state champion and 4-5A Running Back of the year.

He shined on the brightest stage, rushing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 state title victory over West Point High School. Dowdell also rushed for 100 yards or more in 13 of 15 games in 2021, peaking with a 37 carry, 283-yard playoff performance in November.

Dowdell visited Oregon in April and the Ducks have made it clear that he's a priority. He's also taken recent trips to in-state Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tennesse. Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn was at Picayune for a visit on May 3 ahead of Dowdell's commitment on May 13.

Rodrick Robinson (San Diego, California)

Lincoln RB Roderick Robinson Roderick Robinson Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson poses during a visit to Oregon.

-6'1", 220 pounds

-Lincoln High School

-247 Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8843)

-247 Ranking: No. 16 RB, No. 20 prospect in CA

-Junior Stats (per 247): 185 car, 1,273 rushing yards, 17 TD | 6 rec, 52 receiving yards

-Commitment date: August 18, 2022

-WATCH RODERICK ROBINSON HIGHLIGHTS

Roderick Robinson is a name Oregon fans should be familiar with by now, especially since Lincoln has been home to numerous Ducks, most recently 2022 defensive back signees Jalil Tucker and Jahlil Florence, the latter of which enrolled early for spring practice.

Robinson, like Dowdell, is another bruiser, who touts a large frame and is tough to bring down. Originally from South Carolina, he's quickly adjusted to the San Diego scene and is one of the biggest names in the area.

On the recruiting trail, he's taken recent visits out to Auburn, Cal, Stanford and Arizona. More schools are continuing to show interest, with his latest offer coming from Florida State.

Robinson was a big priority for Jim Mastro and the previous Oregon staff, but has yet to visit Eugene under the new regime. He was in Los Angeles for USC's spring game on April 23 and is a prospect I'm sure Oregon would like to get back on campus after landing in his top nine schools released in March.

That top nine consisted of Arizona, Cal, Miami, Oregon, Stanford, Tennesse, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC. Robinson previously announced that he will take three official visits in June.

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, Florida)

Lehigh Senior RB Richard Young Richard Young on Instagram (@1.blackie) Lehigh Senior Running Back Richard Young poses during a visit to Oregon.

-5'11, 200 pounds

-247 Composite rating: 5-Star (0.9910)

-247 ranking: No. 33 nationally, No. 3 RB, No. 9 prospect in Fl

-Lehigh Senior High School

-Junior stats (per MaxPreps): 196 car, 1,755 rushing yards, 19 rushing TD

-Distinction: Under Armour All-American

-WATCH RICHARD YOUNG HIGHLIGHTS

Young is one of the biggest names on the recruiting trail regardless of position. He's got clear break away speed and shucks off tackles with ease. A track background adds to his recruiting appeal and he's consistently tested by top high school talent, most recently making a run to the second round of the Florida 7A state playoffs.

Young was recently on campus in Eugene for a visit, a good indication of a strong mutual interest. However, 59 reported offers show that this recruiting battle won't be an easy one to win, though getting him on campus is a plus.

Young has taken visits to Alabama, Georgia and Florida among others this spring. He's working from a top seven of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Other names to monitor

4-star Jayden Limar (Lake Stevens, WA), 4-star Cameron Cook (Round Rock, TX), 3-star Johnny Thompson Jr. (Westlake Village, CA), 4-star Trey Holly (Farmerville, LA)

