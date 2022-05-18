Skip to main content

Oregon Picks up JUCP Punter Ross James Ahead of 2022 Season

Will Hutchinson handled all of the punting duties in the spring game and has since entered the transfer portal.

Oregon has added a punter to its roster ahead of the 2022 season. 

Junior college punter Ross James has committed to the Ducks, he announced on Wednesday. 

Ross spent the 2021 season at East Central Community College (Decatur, Miss.). He appeared in nine games and punted 62 times totaling 2,514 yards (40.5 yards per punt). Prior to playing junior college ball, James spent his high school years at Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Miss. 

Of his 62 punts, two were touchbacks and 21 were pinned inside the 20-yard line, with a long of 63 yards. 

Punter has been a position to watch for Oregon in the spring, as veteran Tom Snee was not present during spring practice. Head Coach Dan Lanning said after the spring game that Snee was "away" from the program.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

donte-thornton-spring-game-touchdown
Play
Football

Oregon Relying on Collective Leadership to Begin Dan Lanning Era

The Ducks have plenty of experienced veterans, but returners of all ages are embracing bigger roles

Ducks Digest
Autzen Stadium 2019
Play
Football

WATCH: Don Johnson Jr. Throws Up "O" With Dan Lanning

Johnson is making progress after suffering a medical emergency early this spring

Ducks Digest
Blake Nichelson Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Blake Nichelson Has Two Official Visits Locked in Heading Into Summer

The Northern California linebacker was recently in Eugene for a visit

Member Exclusive

Oregon P Tom Snee

Tom Snee Arizona

Tom Snee punts in a game vs. the Arizona Wildcats.

Oregon P Will Hutchinson

Will Hutchinson Spring Game 2

Will Hutchinson punts in the Oregon spring game.

Oregon P Will Hutchinson

Will Hutchinson Spring Game Cropped

Will Hutchinson entered the transfer portal on May 2. 

Will Hutchinson filled in for Snee, punting for both the yellow and green teams in the spring game and turning in a respectable performance. However, Hutchinson has entered the transfer portal since the spring game on April 23, leaving Snee as the only punter on the roster.  

In the 2021 season Snee played an important role for the Ducks when the offense stalled. In 14 games, Snee punted 44 times for a total of 1,897 yards (43.1 yards per punt) and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times, a mark he's improved on in each of his three seasons at Oregon. 

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

donte-thornton-spring-game-touchdown
Football

Oregon Relying on Collective Leadership to Begin Dan Lanning Era

By Dylan Reubenking25 minutes ago
Autzen Stadium 2019
Football

WATCH: Don Johnson Jr. Throws Up "O" With Dan Lanning

By Dylan Reubenking17 hours ago
Blake Nichelson Cropped
Recruiting

Blake Nichelson Has Two Official Visits Locked in Heading Into Summer

By Max Torres19 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Sevaughn Clark Georgia
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Georgia

By Eric Berniker20 hours ago
Jaden Rashada Oregon Throne
Recruiting

Jaden Rashada Sets Commitment Date, Announces Top Schools

By Max Torres23 hours ago
Elijah Brown Cropped
Recruiting

Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown on Oregon Offer: 'It means a lot'

By Max TorresMay 15, 2022
Miles Lockhart 7v7 2
Recruiting

Miles Lockhart Receives Long-Awaited Oregon Offer

By Max TorresMay 14, 2022
Kayvon Thibodeaux Rookie Minicamp
Pro Ducks

Giants Ink Kayvon Thibodeaux to Rookie Deal

By Max TorresMay 14, 2022