Jerry Mixon Talks Ducks, Senior Season at Sacred Heart Cathedral

Back in the summer Oregon's 2023 recruiting class added a special player when San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon announced his commitment to Dan Lanning.

Ducks Digest recently hit the road to check in with Mixon at Sacred Heart. the Irish are coming off a CIF Division 4A state title and are (6-3, 2-3 West Catholic Athletic League) on the year after their most recent 38-20 win over the Archbishop Riordan Crusaders to assert themselves as the top team in San Francisco.

"It's been going great," Mixon said of his senior year." Last year we wasn't doing too good but this year we flipped it around with our new head coach. We got a couple new players. I feel like this senior season is gonna be good. We might go back to state like last year."

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker does a little bit of everything for his team. He obviously stars at middle linebacker, but he also plays running back, rushes off the edge and even plays some quarterback.

"I do anything to help my team win or wherever my coach needs me. I'm gonna be there and do my best in order for us to win," he said. "I play a little quarterback. Like they say I've been throwing dots at quarterback as well and play receiver--get my hands right for defense because they say defensive players can't catch. I really do those positions to get in shape, get ready for college so I play one side I won't be tired."

The opportunity to play for the Ducks is something Mixon has been dreaming about for some time.

"Oregon has been my dream school since I was a kid," he said, reflecting on his commitment. "I've been to multiple games. I just feel like the culture and the atmosphere. Also the coaches they know what they're doing. They came from elite programs so I feel like they can develop me the best."

Mixon chose the Ducks over UCLA and a host of other programs and feels like he can fill an immediate need on the roster.

"They feel like I'm one of the most athletic linebackers," he said on Oregon's recruiting pitch. "I feel like they want me to start as a true freshman. So trying my best to do that and cover the backs out of the backfield, that's what they've been struggling at right now. I feel like I'm good at covering backs out of the backfield."

The Bay Area backer was on hand to take in Oregon's big 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins a few weeks ago and enjoyed the visit to his future home.

"That was fun. I think it was the fourth-largest crowd in Autzen history. That was great. Nice atmosphere," Mixon said. "Also going against my other top school, so that was great seeing the coaches there. And just seeing the players compete, that was great. Oregon came out with the dub so that was even better."

Oregon's defense has been on the receiving end of a fair amount of criticism this season, but Mixon likes the growth he's seen. He even thinks the team might make a run in the playoffs.

"Since the first game against Georgia they improved a lot," he said. "Feel like Coach Lanning and them improved the team a lot. They see what they can go against at the college football playoff level. I feel like if they keep winning the Pac-12 I feel like they'll make it to the playoff this year maybe."

Mixon is just one player in the Pac-12's No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2023, but he sees big things for the next flock of Ducks headed to Eugene.

"I feel like we're great. We got a lot of five-stars and four-stars. A lot of great players, so at least sophomore or junior year I feel like we can compete for a national championship for sure."

Right now it looks like the plan is for him to sign early, but he isn't in a rush to get out of high school just yet.

"I think I'm gonna play basketball," Mixon said. "My school, we don't know yet if I can enroll early, but I might enroll in March. So I feel like I'll play basketball, get ready for the football season at Oregon and then just get ready from there."

With his recruitment wrapped up he offered up the biggest lessons he learned from his time navigating the process.

"Don't believe everything. Trust your coaches, feel like you're wanted. Feel a great place like home and see if you and your family fit there well. Pick a great place you wanna be at."

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE