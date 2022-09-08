Earlier this week the SI All-American staff released their top 25 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. With the addition of some new faces to the commitment list, the Ducks are sitting at No. 13.

Since August, Oregon has gained seven commitments, four of which are ranked as four-star recruits. Dan Lanning is building something at Oregon; for a first-year coach at a school like this he's already making strides toward a promising future with these players.

A few notable names that have recently committed to the Ducks are linebacker Jerry Mixon (CA), edge rusher Jaeden Moore (CA) and athlete Kenyo Sadiq (ID). Most recently, the Ducks snagged two four-star commitments from defensive lineman A’mauri Washington (AZ) on Sep. 3 and edge rusher Blake Purchase (CO) on Sep. 6.

READ MORE: The latest on Ryan Walk's availability for week two

With these two recruits joining Oregon's class during the first two weeks of the season, it shows that recruiting never stops. It also shows recruits still have faith in what the Ducks are building after the loss to Georgia.

Oregon is adding elite talent to their front seven with these two, Washington is listed as the No. 3 recruit in the state of Arizona and Purchase is the No. 1 recruit in Colorado (per 247).

A majority of the current commits are on the defensive side of the ball and from what fans saw on Saturday, some could say this is a big gift for the future of the program. However, that was week one against the reigning national champions who seem to have reloaded with talent since last season, so fans have plenty more football to take in this season.

READ MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Score Predictions

This ranking also put the Ducks at the No. 2 spot in the Pac-12 for recruiting just behind the USC Trojans. Washington is the last Pac-12 team to make the cut at No. 22.

It’s no secret that Dan Lanning knows how to recruit and who to recruit. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Lanning during last Saturday’s post-game press conference where he stated that Lanning recruited many of Georgia's best players last year along with the dominant athletes that they have now.

Lanning is now on the other side of the country taking charge of this Ducks program to get them back on track for this upcoming season after a week one loss. Oregon's recruiting ranking still has an upward trajectory with some big names left on their board for 2023.

As the Ducks get ready for their home opener against the Eastern Washington Eagles, fans and recruits will be getting their first look at what this 2022 Oregon team has to offer. A lot of young talent got to see the field last Saturday for the Ducks, which shows the confidence that Lanning has even in the younger players on his team.

This can be an encouraging sign for recruits as they evaluate their chances at playing early while they make their college decisions.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE