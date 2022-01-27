Visitor List: Ducks Hosting Numerous Top Recruits to Close out January

The Ducks are bringing in a big list of talented recruits ahead of the upcoming dead period.

With less than a week until national signing day, colleges across the country are doing everything they can to get elite prospects on campus for visits, and Oregon is no different.

After signing a smaller group of recruits back in December, a successful weekend to close out the month could lead to some fireworks next Wednesday.

What that in mind, here are the recruits expected to be in Eugene this weekend.

2022

LB/DL Emar'rion Winston (Central Catholic/Portland, Ore.)

The former Oregon commit out of Portland will be making the trip as he remains uncommitted. He visited Florida recently and was visited in-home by Head Coach Dan Lanning and Don Johnson, who has a lot of relationships in the Portland area.

OL Dave Iuli (Puyallup High School/ Puyallup, Wash.)

Make it another former commit the Ducks staff is getting on campus. Iuli recently visited Miami and linked up with former Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal. He's down to Oregon, USC and Miami.

ATH Arlis Boardingham (Birmingham High School/Van Nuys, Calif.)

Boardingham is one of the main targets still on the board for the Ducks as they look to add more pass catchers. He was recently in Gainesville for an official visit and it's big for the Ducks to get the final visit, as he's set to make his decision between arguably between Oregon and Florida.

DL Sir Mells (Liberty High School/Henderson, Nev.)

Mells has been one of Oregon's strongest recruiters in the 2022 class, and he got things rolling for the Ducks back in June when recruits were able to start taking visits again during the pandemic. He was big in helping recruit Liberty teammate Anthony Jones to Oregon.

Who might he help the staff recruit this weekend?

LB Devon Jackson (Burke High School/Omaha, Neb.)

Jackson committed to Oregon back in October and recently played in the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio. It's great for the Ducks to have him on campus, great players want to play with other great players.

LB Harrison Taggart (Corner Canyon High School/Draper, Utah)

Taggart also committed to Oregon in October and signed during the early signing period. Corner Canyon's all-time leading tackler will reunite with his former teammate and longtime friend Jackson Powers-Johnson in Eugene.

DL Ben Roberts (East High School/Salt Lake City, Utah)

Roberts, a former Washington commit, will return to Eugene for another visit as he took the trip for Oregon's regular season finale against Oregon State. He played in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, where he met up with Oregon commit Kawika Rogers and former commit Dave Iuli.

Can he help the Ducks bring back Iuli while the two are in Eugene?

2023

CB Cole Martin (Basha High School/Chandler, Ariz.)

Oregon's lone commitment in the 2023 class, it's hard to think of a better time to get Martin on campus. He'll no doubt be recruiting his peers in the 2023 class that are coming to Eugene. But since he was one of the first commits to Oregon regardless of class, having him in town to speak highly of the new coaching staff is big.

WR Kyler Kasper (Williams Field High School/Chandler, Ariz.)

Kasper is one of the top receivers in the country for 2023, already holding offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia to name a few. The Oregon staff was recently in Arizona stopping by numerous schools, and clearly the state is going to be a priority given Kenny Dillingham's roots out there. You need wideouts in any class, but particularly 2023 for the Ducks after all the attrition they saw at the position last year.

TE Jackson Bowers (Mountainview High School/Mesa, Ariz.)

The big names in Arizona just keep coming. Bowers is viewed as a top-10 prospect in the state and is approaching 20 offers. The Ducks are pretty deep at tight end as it stands, but adding one in the next class makes sense.

2024

QB T.C. Manumaleuna (North Salem High School/Salem, Ore.)

Manumaleuna has been one of the top names in state for quite a while now. He's going in to just his junior season next year but it's absolutely crucial for the Ducks to have strong relationships early with top talent close to home.

WR Joey Olsen (Lakeridge High School/Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Olsen is a 6-foot-5 wide out that is already getting well-established on the recruiting trail nationally. The Ducks staff have been offering a ton of players lately and we could easily see that become the case with Olsen after getting to see him in-person this weekend.

DB Miles Lockhart (Basha High School/Chandler, Ariz.)

I spoke with one source about Lockhart, who described him as a younger version of Cole Martin, who he's teammates with at Basha. Lockhart doesn't have an offer yet, but it's clear early on that he's going to be one of the top players in his state, which continues to gain more prominence and respect nationally.

This list will be updated as Ducks Digest confirms more visitors.

