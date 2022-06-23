Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List: June 24-26
Oregon football recruiting is full steam ahead on the trail right now. The Ducks landed a commitment earlier this week in 2023 safety Tyler Turner and they could be closing in on adding more talent.
With July being a dead period for recruiting, the Ducks are pulling out all the stops to get many of their top targets this cycle to town for visits. This weekend's festivities will also be highlighted by the ongoing Track and Field championships being held at Oregon's Hayward Field. The momentum Oregon has built on the recruiting trail, along with so many elite prospects coming to town could create the perfect storm for a big weekend that could yield multiple commitments the Ducks really need to make a statement in Dan Lanning's first full recruiting cycle as a head coach.
The below list of visitors have either announced their plans to visit Eugene on social media or been confirmed independently by Ducks Digest. We will update this list as more recruits announce their visits or we confirm more trips.
EDGE Jayden Wayne (Tacoma, WA)
EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA)
DL Terrance Green (Cypress, TX)
DL Dashawn Womack (Baltimore, MD)
OL Alani Noa (Sacramento, CA)
OL Miles McVay (St. Louis, IL)
OL Micah Bañuelos (Burrien, WA)
LB Blake Nichelson (Manteca, CA)
LB Blake Purchase (Cherry Creek, CO)
RB Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)
RB Dante Dowdell (Picayune, Mississippi)
Reported visitors (Not confirmed by Ducks Digest)
QB Dante Moore (Detroit, MI)
