Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?| Mar. 11-13

Dan Lanning and his staff are full steam ahead in 2023, but they'll also host a few key 2022 targets.

If you thought the Ducks brought in a lot of talent to close out January ahead of National Signing Day, Dan Lanning could very well one-up himself this weekend with the prospects expected in Eugene.

Here's a running list of players expected on campus.

2023 DE Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, Calif.)

The Ducks hosted Uiagalelei back in January, and the most-coveted defensive line prospect in the country for his class has wasted no time making his return trip. The Ducks are squarely in the mix with USC for the premier West Coast talent.

2023 DE Jayden Wayne (Tacoma, Wash.)

Wayne, like Uiagalelei, is no stranger to Eugene. He was also on campus in January and has been a priority target for the Ducks even before Lanning took over. The Ducks would love to get at least one, if not both of these two elite defensive linemen for 2023.

2023 TE Riley Williams (Portland, Ore.)

Williams is another name familiar to Oregon fans, probably because his older brother Korbin is a wide receiver for the Ducks right now. Riley has an elite recruiting outlook and with that have come offers from 20 schools including LSU, Ohio State and Miami to name a few — including a recent trip out to Coral Gables.

2023 WR Kyler Kasper (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Kasper is another guy that was just recently in Eugene, getting to enjoy a visit alongside fellow Arizona prospect and Oregon CB commit Cole Martin. Kasper has elite size at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds and 25 schools have come calling. Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and LSU have all entered the picture just since the turn of the new year.

2023 LB Jaiden Ausberry (Baton Rouge, La.)

As any Oregon fan would hope to see, the Ducks swinging for the fences, and they're slated to welcome the Under Armour All-American linebacker to Eugene this weekend after offering in January. Brian Kelly got him on campus in January, and his older brother Austin, a 2022 cornerback, signed with Auburn in December.

2022 LB Mitchell Agude (Corona, Calif.)

The buzz around the UCLA linebacker transfer has been swirling for a while now, with Agude placing the Ducks in his top four alongside the likes of Tennessee, Miami and Washington. Oregon needs some help on the edge following Kayvon Thibodeaux's departure, so a good visit could go a long way in earning his commitment and immediate reinforcements in the front seven for next season.

2023 CB Daylen Austin (Long Beach, Calif.)

Austin is one of the top cornerbacks in Southern California this cycle. His stock continues to increase, adding offers from Penn State, LSU and Florida State since February. Oregon will look to leave a strong impression with Austin fresh off a trip to Tuscaloosa.

2024 QB Darius Curry (Long Beach, Calif.)

Curry is a probably a newer name for Duck fans, and he's teammates with Austin at Long Beach Poly. He clearly has a lot to offer schools, with teams like Georgia, LSU and Michigan all pulling the trigger with a scholarship offer.

Reported visitors (Unconfirmed)

2022 OT Josh Conerly (Seattle, Wash.)

Conerly is the top unsigned senior in the country, according to 247 Sports. He's reportedly set to visit Eugene this weekend and USC at the end of the month, but Michigan is still looming large in his recruitment. After losing so many recruits following Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal's departure to Miami, the Ducks would love to go into Washington to snag a major player in the trenches.

2022 DL Lebbeus Overton (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Overton is right on Conerly's heels in terms of ranking in the 2022 class, this despite reclassifying from the 2023 cycle earlier this year. Overton is a player Oregon is in the running for likely due to the Dan Lanning connection at Georgia. In addition to Oregon, he's reportedly set to visit Ohio State and Oklahoma in April.

Maybe the Ducks are a bit of a long shot here, but getting him on campus certainly has the potential to make this recruitment interesting.

2022 DL Micaiah Overton (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Micaiah is Lebbeus' older brother, and the two are viewed as a package deal for their next stop. The Liberty defensive line transfer is another capable contributor at the Power 5 level.

