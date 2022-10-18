Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List vs. UCLA
We all know the saying. Recruiting never stops.
That was true last week when the Oregon coaching staff was spread throughout the country to check in on top commits and targets, and it's true once again this week.
Oregon will be hosting a large collection recruits from various recruiting classes this weekend for their top-10 showdown against UCLA.
We've begun to gather some names and we'll continue to update this list as we confirm more recruits that will be in attendance.
2023
-DL commit Tevita Pome'e (Layton, UT)
-S commit Kodi DeCambra (Las Vegas, NV)
2024
-OL Brandon Baker (Santa Ana, CA)
-OL DeAndre Carter (Santa Ana, CA)
-WR Jack Ressler (Santa Ana, CA)
-RB/ATH Nate Frazier (Santa Ana, CA)
2025
-RB Jordon Davison (Santa Ana, CA)
-ATH LaMason Waller (Hesperia, CA)
2026
-QB Jackson Presley (Santa Clarita, CA)
